Kenny Maclean wechselt nach Portugal

Der gebürtige Harris-Insulaner Kenny Maclean, der über mehr als ein Jahrzehnt an technischer Expertise verfügt, eine entscheidende Rolle beim Aufbau der Isle of Harris Distillery spielte und später die Inbetriebnahme der Benbecula Distillery leitete, wechselt nach Portugal. Bei der familiengeführten, 2019 gegründeten Vimieiro Distillery wird er nun die Entwicklung des Single Malt Whiskys der in Arraiolos ansässigen Brennerei leiten. Kenny Maclean hierzu:
“Every great whisky tells the story of the people who make it and the place it comes from. At Vimieiro, we aren’t trying to copy Scotland. Instead, we are using traditional Scottish craftsmanship as our foundation to create a premium single malt with a genuine sense of place – one that is authentic, memorable, and unmistakably Portuguese.”
Die Vimieiro Distillery möchte schottische Produktionsstandards mit den natürlichen Gegebenheiten Portugals vereinen. Aus Schottland importierte Gerste wird in handgefertigten Pot Stills aus Schottland destilliert. Besonders in der Vimieiro Distillery sind unter anderem der verlängerte Fermentationsprozess von 120 Stunden, sowie ihre Fass-Auswahl. Diese stammen aus nahegelegenen historischen Weinregionen, darunter solche, die zuvor Portwein, Madeira und Moscatel enthielten. Zudem kommen Sherry-Fässer (darunter Oloroso und PX) sowie ausgewählte Weinfässer aus Bordeaux, dem Burgund und Italien zum Einsatz. Maclean ergänzt:
“With these exceptional casks, our bespoke stills, and the team’s sheer dedication, we have all the ingredients to put Portuguese single malt on the global map.”
Die Vimieiro Distillery bietet zudem auch ein Private Cask Programme an. Die Informationen hierzu finden Sie auf der Website der Brennerei.