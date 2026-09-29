Kenny Maclean wechselt nach Portugal

Der gebürtige Harris-Insulaner Kenny Maclean, der über mehr als ein Jahrzehnt an technischer Expertise verfügt, eine entscheidende Rolle beim Aufbau der Isle of Harris Distillery spielte und später die Inbetriebnahme der Benbecula Distillery leitete, wechselt nach Portugal. Bei der familiengeführten, 2019 gegründeten Vimieiro Distillery wird er nun die Entwicklung des Single Malt Whiskys der in Arraiolos ansässigen Brennerei leiten. Kenny Maclean hierzu:

“Every great whisky tells the story of the people who make it and the place it comes from. At Vimieiro, we aren’t trying to copy Scotland. Instead, we are using traditional Scottish craftsmanship as our foundation to create a premium single malt with a genuine sense of place – one that is authentic, memorable, and unmistakably Portuguese.”