Kiefer Sutherland veröffentlicht eigenen kanadischen Whisky: Red Bank Whisky

Martial Arts Kämpfer wie Conor McGregor haben einen, Sänger und Nobelpreisträger wie Bob Dlyan haben einen, Bands wie Metallica und Judas Priest haben einen – nun hat auch der Schauspieler und Musiker Kiefer Sutherland seinen eigenen Whisky, allerdings nur für die kanadischen Fans. Der Red Bank Whisky wurde in Halifax der Öffentlichkeit vorgestellt.

Master Blender Michel Marcil blendete den Red Bank aus Rye- Corn- und Wheat Whiskys – abgefüllt wurde er mit 40% vol. Alkoholstärke.

Mehr über den Red Bank Whisky erfahren Sie hier: (Das im Titelbild verwendete Foto von Kiefer Sutherland ist von Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America – Kiefer Sutherland, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=34323549)

Kiefer Sutherland Shares the Spirit of Red Bank, Nova Scotia From Coast to Coast With the Launch of Red Bank Whisky

HALIFAX, NS, May 18, 2023 /CNW/ – Canadians can raise their glasses to some of the world’s finest whisky now being born on Canada’s Atlantic Coast. Co-founded by proud Canadian actor, musician and whisky enthusiast Kiefer Sutherland, Red Bank Whisky is officially on shelves in Nova Scotia, soon to be available Canada-wide. The premium spirit stays true to its namesake’s roots, launching just in time to be enjoyed with friends and family over the Victoria Day long weekend and World Whisky Day this Saturday.

„Red Bank isn’t just a whisky,“ says Sutherland. „It is a testament to the passion and artistry of Canadian craftsmanship, and a reflection of the warm East Coast hospitality that you can always bank on.“

Co-founded by Kiefer Sutherland, Gary Briggs, Shawn Hiscott and Rob Steele, and carefully crafted by Master Blender Michel Marcil, Red Bank Whisky embodies good taste, good times, good friends and the rich heritage and tradition of Canadian whisky. A masterful blend and balance of rye, corn and wheat whiskies, Red Bank Whisky stands out as a smooth, master distilled, premium spirit with a taste that captures the essence of Canada.

Building a Canadian whisky legacy, the brand is set to share the rocky shores of Nova Scotia from coast to coast in the coming months. Currently available at select locations in Nova Scotia, Red Bank Whisky will make its debut in New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador next week. Other parts of Canada can look forward to seeing it on shelves later this year.

As shareable as a good story, Red Bank Whisky is about moments with family and friends while celebrating the memories you’ve made and those you’ve yet to make. With its impeccable quality and homegrown taste, Red Bank Whisky is set to captivate whisky connoisseurs, new to whisky drinkers and mixologists alike and become a symbol of Canadian excellence.

Fortunately, everyone’s a friend around a bottle of Red Bank. The finest blended whisky for those who will settle for nothing less. Bank on it.

ABOUT RED BANK WHISKY CO

RED BANK Whisky Co, owners of RED BANK Canadian Whisky is a proudly and purely Canadian company distilling the best Canadian whisky to share with the world. Born on Nova Scotia’s rocky shores and hand-crafted with pure Canadian ingredients, Red Bank Whisky is an authentic expression of its coastal terroir. RED BANK Whisky Co was established in 2022. Follow RED BANK Whisky Co on Facebook and Instagram @redbankwhisky.