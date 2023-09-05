Lagavulin feiert 25 Jahre Islay Jazz Festival mit einer limitierten Abfüllung

Stolze 25 Jahre alt wird in diesem Jahr das jährlich stattfindende Islay Jazz Festival. Und selbstverständlich erscheint von der Islay-Brennerei Lagavulin auch zu diesem besonderen Jubiläum eine besondere Abfüllung. Lagavulin Jazz 2023 15 Year Old wurde, wie es in der folgenden englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung heißt, „in Oloroso-Sherry-Fässern veredelt“. Die Abfüllung, mit 53,9 % Vol. abgefüllt, ist auf 3.000 Flaschen limitiert und nur Vorort in der Brennerei zu einem Preis von £250 (nicht ganz 300 € ) erhältlich.

Hier alle weiteren Details:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

LAGAVULIN™ Celebrates 25 Years of the Islay Jazz Festival with a Limited-Edition Bottling

Islay, 15th September 2023 – Lagavulin is celebrating 25 years of the annual Islay Jazz Festival with an exclusive bottling, the Lagavulin Jazz 2023 15 Year Old, only available at the distillery.

The festival, presented by Jazz Scotland and Islay Arts Association, will run from the 15th – 19th September 2023 and feature performances from some of Scotland’s most exciting and creative musicians.

Jordan Paisley, Distillery Manager at Lagavulin, says:

“The Islay Jazz Festival is always a very exciting time for everyone on the island. This year, to celebrate the festival, we’ve created a unique expression of Lagavulin that’s been influenced by the thriving Spanish jazz scene, finishing our whisky in Oloroso Sherry casks. The result is an exceptional bottling that introduces sweet, red-fruity notes, which are beautifully matched to Lagavulin’s signature smoke. “

Lagavulin Jazz 2023 15 Year Old carries elegant, smooth dried fruit and walnut flavours. New depth of character and complexity comes to life as Lagavulin’s intense smoke meets the rich fruitiness from the sherry casks, delivering a twist on the classically smoky flavours of the iconic Islay distillery.

Lagavulin Jazz Festival 2023 exclusive bottling will only be available for purchase at the Lagavulin Distillery, with a retail price of £250 per 70cl, bottled at 53.9% ABV with 3,000 bottles available.

About Lagavulin Islay Jazz Festival

The Lagavulin Islay Jazz Festival, presented by Jazz Scotland and Islay Arts Association, will run from the 15th – 19th September 2023. The programme features some of the most exciting and creative Scottish and international musicians performing across the three days.

Guests will be welcomed with a solo performance from Graeme Stephen, known for his array of styles from free improvised jazz to Scottish folk, and sensational New York singer, songwriter and keyboard player Michelle Willis.

The weekend also includes new and exciting music from internationally acclaimed Tommy Smith, and Mercury-nominated Fergus McCreadie, as well as Islay’s favourite Mario Caribe. Festival regular Fraser Fifield will present his brand-new project The Secret Path featuring Tom Bancroft and Paul Harrison, giving a unique glimpse into the unlikely creative possibilities of the low whistle.

The stylistic range of the Festival is excitingly wide, from a wonderfully inventive vocal take on the songs of Robert Burns by Glaswegian singer kitti, to a top close harmony that will transport guests to the roaring 20s from vocal trio, The Vintage Girls.

About Lagavulin:

The remote, windswept island of Islay off the west coast of Scotland instils a certain strength of character in everything from the people who live there to the whiskies it produces. And it’s here, nestled in a small bay guarded by treacherous rocks and the knowing ruins of a medieval castle, that Lagavulin, one of the world’s most intense, smoky, and rich single malt whiskies has been made since 1816. Named after a Gaelic word meaning ‘the hollow where the mill is’, this sheltered site boasted ten illicit stills, until in 1816 a local farmer founded one of the oldest official distilleries on the island. Fame arrived under the guidance of ‘Restless Peter’ Mackie, who believed ‘nothing is impossible’, and then went on to prove it by turning an unassuming distillery on a tiny Scottish island into a worldwide phenomenon.

For many Lagavulin has become the definitive Islay malt and a true taste of the island, with its elegant, smooth, and smoky maritime flavours complemented by a delicious, dried fruit sweetness.

About Diageo:

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits and beer categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B and Buchanan’s whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness.

Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO). For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo’s global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.