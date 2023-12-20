Lagavulin veröffentlicht Farewell Dram für Iain McArthur

Wir haben bereits darüber berichtet, dass Lagavulins Whiskylegende Iain McArthur nach über 50 Dienstjahren in der Whiskyindustrie in den Ruhestand geht – und dass die Islay-Brennerei dafür eine Abschiedsabfüllung, einen 18 Jahre alten Lagavulin, dessen Fässer Iain selbst befüllt hat, veröffentlichte.

Nun haben wir die englischsprachige Presseaussendung mit mehr Infos (zum Beispiel ausführlichen Tasting Notes) dazu erhalten, und die teilen wir natürlich hier gerne mit unseren Lesern:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

LAGAVULIN PAYS TRIBUTE TO IAIN MCARTHUR WITH LIMITED EDITION IAIN’S FAREWELL DRAM

ISLAY, SCOTLAND, 15TH DECEMBER – Islay’s icon and Lagavulin legend, Iain McArthur, is retiring, following an illustrious career of over 50-years in the whisky industry. McArthur’s invaluable contributions have left an indelible mark on the Lagavulin distillery, its visitors and the people of Islay. In recognition of his dedication Lagavulin proudly announces the release of a very special bottling, ‚Iain’s Farewell Dram.‘

Iain McArthur, Lagavulin’s Warehouse Manager said, “

Being part of the Lagavulin family has been the adventure of a lifetime, but now I’m ready for a change of pace. At 18 Years Old, this bottling brings back fond memories for me, enjoying a dram and celebrating moments in my life. I hope everyone that loves this distillery as much as I do gets to enjoy it.”

Iain McArthur started his whisky career at Port Ellen Distillery before joining the team at Lagavulin where he has been an integral part of the team for half a century. Renowned for his versatility, McArthur has seamlessly transitioned between roles, from peat cutting to overseeing casks and conducting his famous warehouse tasting sessions for distillery visitors.

The bottling was carefully selected, with the cask being filled by Iain McArthur 18 years ago, and then the bottles hand poured by Iain at the Lagavulin Distillery this week. Matured in second-fill Manzanilla casks, Iain’s Farewell Dram boasts notes of smouldering wood embers perfectly balanced with ripe orchard fruits an aromatic spice.

Iain’s friends and family were given the first opportunity to purchase a bottling on 14th December. 18 bottles will now be available to buy from Lagavulin Distillery only through a ballot. Drop by the distillery and add your name to the list between Friday 15th to Monday 18th December for an opportunity to purchase.

More information on how to secure a bottle will be released via Lagavulin and Malts.com social profiles in the coming months.

Iain’s Farewell Dram has been bottled at 58.7% ABV, with an RRP of £350.

Lagavulin Iain McArthur Farewell Dram 18-Year-Old Bottling Tasting Notes

Nose: Smouldering embers, dry cereals, Horlicks, fleshy green orchard fruits, gala apple, distant vanilla pods, yoghurt-coated raisins. Tarriness begins to emerge, white pepper, dried tea leaves, standing in the mill room as the cereal aroma envelops you, cut hay, fragrant aromatic spices (toasted cardamom and cinnamon). An almost farm-like ripeness is discovered, something you get with old peaty whiskies; the aromas meld with the spices, a sublime and complex whisky.

Palate: Smouldering wood smoke, chilli pepper, red apple freshness, subtle cinnamon, subtly sweet, yet long and powerful, a finish that lingers on the palate through its peppery tingle.