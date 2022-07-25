Lagg Distillery Single Malt Inaugural Release Batch #1 wird im August veröffentlicht

Jetzt ist es soweit: Die Lagg Distillery im Süden der Insel, so wie Lochranza zu den Isle of Arran Distillers gehörig, wird bereits im August ihren ersten Single Malt, Batch #1 veröffentlichen. Und natürlich wird dies ein der Ausrichtung der Brennerei entsprechend rauchiger Whisky sein. Batch #2 und Batch #3 folgen danach.

Alle Details zu den Veröffentlichungen, die heute bekanntgegeben wurden, finden Sie untenstehend:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

LAGG SINGLE MALT INAUGURAL RELEASES

We are delighted to present to you our plans for three Lagg Single Malt Inaugural Releases which are being released one batch after the other starting with Batch 1 next month, August 2022. Our whole team is tremedously excited to take this next very big step in our whisky adventure at the south end of the Isle of Arran. We are proud to share with you the fruits of the past few years of care and attention that Distillery Manager Graham Omand and his team have poured into making our Lagg Single Malt the robust, compex and earthy ‚west-coast‘ style that we hope you’ll get to know and love.

Our Lagg Distllery and its magnificent visitor centre was completed in 2019. Since day 1 our distilling team led by Graham Omand have worked to create a heavily peated, modern and characterful Single Malt Scotch Whisky. For the Inaugural Releases, the team used Concerto malted barley, water from our borehole and peat from Aberdeenshire which gives the perfect gentle, aromatic, woody smoke to the spirit of Lagg.

The primary purpose at Lagg is to produce a top quality peated Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Whilst doing so, we are committing to support local projects that are focused on preserving peatlands for the good of the planet. Peatlands are highly efficient, compact carbon sinks. Although they cover only 3% of the global land surface, they store nearly 550 billion tonnes of carbon –which is as much carbon as in all terrestrial biomass and twice as much as in all the world’s forests. Despite the power that they hold, peatlands are still under threat globally from drainage for agriculture, forestry, and resource extraction. This destruction is accelerating global warming. Only by restoring these peatlands to health, by rewetting and rewilding the bogs and removing the incumbent agricultural and forestry projects, will the carbon stay locked in the ground where it’s meant to be.

Graham Omand, Lagg Distillery Manager, worked as a stillman at our Lochranza Distillery at the north end of Arran for several years learning from his uncle, former Lochranza Master Distiller James MacTaggart. There he built the knowledge and experience he would need to oversee Lagg Distillery’s construction and lead a brand-new team down south. Graham is very much looking forward to adding his own interpretation and style to the spirit to ensure it is of the highest possible quality.

It’s every stillman’s dream to be given such an amazing opportunity to manage a beautiful site like Lagg. I am going to make sure it’s a legacy that I’ll be proud to say I helped build. We are delighted to finally announce the very first inaugural Single Malt release from Lagg.” – Graham Omand

THE INAUGURAL RELEASES – DETAILS

BATCH 1

Batch 1 is 100% matured in Bourbon Barrels for 36 months and was produced using Concerto barley and water from our borehole. We used peat from North East Scotland and the peating level is 50PPM. It is non chill filtered with no additional colouring and is bottled at 50% abv. This Batch is a limited release of 10,000 bottles worldwide.

BATCH 2

Batch 2 is matured in Bourbon Barrels for 30 months and finished in 55 litre Ex-Oloroso Sherry Casks for 6 months. It was produced using Concerto barley and water from our borehole. We used peat from North East Scotland and the peating level is 50PPM. It is non chill filtered with no additional colouring and is bottled at 50% abv. This Batch is a limited release of 10,000 bottles worldwide.

BATCH 3

Batch 3 is matured in Bourbon Barrels for 30 months and transferred into 50 litre Ex-Rioja Red Wine charred sasks for 6 months. It was produced using Concerto barley and water from our borehole. We used peat from North East Scotland and the peating level is 50PPM. It is non chill filtered with no additional colouring and is bottled at 50% abv. This Batch is a limited release of 10,000 bottles worldwide.

The RRP for all 3 batches is £75 and it will be available to purchase from specialist whisky retailers, where you might already purchase your Arran Single Malt. It will of course also be available from our Lagg Distillery Visitor Centre and there will be small allocation available via the ballot system in our arranwhisky.com web shop in September this year. It’s won’t be available from our Lochranza Distillery Visitor Centre. Dates of release to be confirmed.