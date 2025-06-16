Leiper’s Fork plant Destillerie in Nashville

Leiper’s Fork, eine familiengeführte Whiskybrennerei im Williamson County, Tennessee, stellt ihre Pläne einer neuen Brennerei in Nashville vor. Auf einem 7,6 Hektar großen, gemischt genutzten Baugrundstück in der Nähe des Broadway soll eine neue Destillerie mit eigener Whiskey-Produktion, ein Restaurant mit Bar, ein Einzelhandelsgeschäft, einen Verkostungsraum und eine Veranstaltungsbühne entstehen.

Gründer und Destillateur Lee Kennedy über die neue geplante Brennerei:

“As a Tennessee distillery, and as someone who grew up in Nashville, I’m incredibly excited to expand to Nashville Yards.”

“This move allows us to share our story of authentic grain-to-glass whiskey production with a broader audience in the heart of downtown.

“With Broadway as the epicenter of Nashville tourism, establishing a presence at Nashville Yards offers us an opportunity to grow our brand and further solidify our reputation for crafting high-quality whiskeys that resonate with both locals and visitors alike.”