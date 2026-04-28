Little Brown Dog präsentiert Aberdeenshire Single Malt Batch One

Der unabhängige Scotch-Whisky-Produzent Little Brown Dog stellt uns heute die erste Abfüllung seines ständigen Sortiment vor. Das 2018 von Andrew Smith und Chris Reid gegründete Unternehmen war bereits zuvor auch als unabhängiger Abffüller tätig, und wird es wohl weiterhin auch sein. Ihr neuer Aberdeenshire Single Malt Batch One ist jedoch der Start eines Sortiments, das permanent erhältlich ist.

Der Whisky kommt aus der Glen Garioch Distillery – nur zehn Minuten vom Hauptsitz von Little Brown Dog entfernt – und ist ein 12 Jahre alter, ungetorfter Highland Single Malt. Er reifte in einer Fasskombination aus 60 % First-Fill-Bourbonfässern sowie 40 % Oloroso- und PX-Sherryfässern. Batch One wurde mit einem Alkoholgehalt von 46 % Vol., in natürlicher Farbe, ohne Kühlfiltrierung abgefüllt und umfasst eine handnummerierte Auflage von rund 2.000 Flaschen.

Der Aberdeenshire Single Malt erreicht nun den Einzelhandel, Bars und Whisky-Liebhaber in ganz Großbritannien und darüber hinaus. Batch Two ist bereits vorbereitet, und Batch Three schon in Arbeit!

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ABERDEENSHIRE WHISKY BOTTLER LITTLE BROWN DOG LAUNCHES FIRST CORE SINGLE MALT

Aberdeenshire, Scotland, April 2026; Independent Scotch whisky producer Little Brown Dog has announced the launch of its first-ever core expression whisky, Aberdeenshire Single Malt, marking what the company describes as its most important release in eight years of business.

Launching on 28th April 2026, the new whisky represents a major milestone for the Aberdeenshire-based business and a significant step in its continued growth from cult independent bottler to established name in modern Scotch whisky.

Distilled at Glen Garioch Distillery, just ten minutes from Little Brown Dog HQ, the whisky is a 12-year-old unpeated Highland single malt matured in a recipe of 60% first-fill bourbon barrels and 40% Oloroso and PX sherry casks.

Bottled at 46% ABV, natural colour and non-chill filtered, Batch One has been produced in hand-numbered runs of around 2,000 bottles – large by Little Brown Dog standards, yet intentionally small enough to celebrate subtle batch variation and character.

Created to refl ect the character of Aberdeenshire – the company’s home – the new release has been years in the making, shaped by extensive research with UK retailers, distributors across nine international markets, and more than 200 consumers.

The launch follows the sell-out success of Little Brown Dog’s pre-production preview, with the first 500 bottles selling out almost immediately and generating strong demand from whisky drinkers and collectors alike.

Founded in 2018 by Andrew Smith and Chris Reid, Little Brown Dog is an independent bottler and micro distillery based in rural Aberdeenshire, Scotland. Built on a shared passion for flavour, transparency and craftsmanship, the company has earned a loyal following for its characterful single cask whiskies, small-batch releases and innovative spirits.

Andrew Smith, Director and Co-Founder of Little Brown Dog, said:

“This is a huge moment for us and genuinely our most important release in eight years of business. We’ve taken our time because we wanted to create something that truly represents Aberdeenshire and everything we care about as whisky makers. It had to be honest, fl avour-led and fairly priced – a whisky people would want to open, share and come back to.”

Unlike a one-off limited release, Aberdeenshire Single Malt has been created as a permanent core expression in the distinctive Little Brown Dog style – built on quality and fl avour, while remaining approachable in price. Designed as both a gateway to the brand’s sought-after single cask releases and an outstanding whisky in its own right, it offers consumers the chance to return for a second bottle, and more.

The launch also introduces a new visual identity for Little Brown Dog’s core range, inspired by the silhouette of Bennachie, the iconic hill visible from the gates of the company’s distillery and bonded warehouse. The design also includes personal touches such as Peedie – the real little brown dog – hidden within the barley fields, alongside the farm gate and an LBD cask.

A QR code on every bottle links consumers directly to an interactive page detailing the whisky-making process and full cask breakdown, continuing the brand’s commitment to transparency.

The release comes as Little Brown Dog enters a new chapter of growth, recently welcoming its first employee, Alex, who has officially joined the business after years supporting label design and now plays a key role across production, design and operations.

With Batch Two already prepared and Batch Three underway, Little Brown Dog is gearing up for strong demand as Aberdeenshire Single Malt reaches retailers, bars and whisky lovers across the UK and beyond.

For trade enquiries or launch materials, contact: office@littlebrowndogspirits.com

Visit Little Brown Dog: https://littlebrowndogspirits.com/