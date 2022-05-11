Longbranch Bourbon startet zweite „What If“-Kampagne mit Matthew McConaughey (mit Video)

Was wäre wenn, fragt sich Matthew McConaughey auch in der neuen Kampagne für den Longbranch Bourbon – und der Bourbon aus Kentucky setzt diese Frage in Spots und Stills um, und zwar gemeinsam mit McConaughey, der auch als Creative Director des in Zusammenarbeit mit Wild Turkey entwickelten Bourbons fungiert. Das Wie und warum der Kampagne, können Sie der nachfolgenden Presseaussendung entnehmen, die auch ein Motiv der Kampagne und den längsten Spot daraus enthält:

LONGBRANCH™ BOURBON SPARKS CURIOSITY WITH LAUNCH OF NEW CAMPAIGN CREATED BY AND STARRING MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY

The Award-Winning Bourbon Brand Challenges Fans to Question the Conventional with a Zest for Life through Narrative Series of Digital Shorts

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Longbranch™, the award-winning bourbon co-created by Matthew McConaughey and the makers of Wild Turkey, announces the launch of a second chapter in its imaginative „Wonder What If“ global creative campaign, conceptualized and starring the Academy Award™ winning actor. To communicate McConaughey’s vision to step beyond old-world distillery and speakeasy tropes, and venture into a brave new realm of spirited storytelling, the brand partnered with celebrated photographer Miller Mobley to direct and capture the actor-turned-bourbon creator on his curious journey. Shot on a ranch just outside of McConaughey’s native Austin, Texas, the vignettes open to reveal a vast field, decorated starkly by a singular Oak tree before viewers are beckoned to follow the spokesman as he challenges them to question the possibilities of ‚what if?‘

Shot in a single day via steady-cam, the spots are meant to draw viewers in for a close glimpse into the intricacies of the creative director and narrator’s mind. McConaughey inhabits a curious and playful mood as he wanders with great conviction, bottle in hand. He pushes a single bar cart through an open field to an unknown destination, sits perched under the oak tree, and eventually raises a glass next to a self-made campfire, all while pontificating on a number of capricious, deep-thought what-if-isms.

„Is he talking to himself? To the universe? The journey is part reality, part subconscious, peppered with thoughtful musings,“

notes Director Miller Mobley.

„Matthew is known for his curious nature, and we wanted to lean into that in an irreverent, but pure way. We wanted the location to feel like it was a place he might visit often, his own little clubhouse of sorts, to go have a think and a drink of ‚his favorite bourbon on the planet‘.“

Evoking a modern-day cowboy aesthetic, surreal and stylized, the series of digital shorts are also inspired by the Kentucky-meets-Texas origin story of the brand. McConaughey’s innately curious spirit was the impetus for creating Longbranch – an 8-year-old Kentucky Straight Bourbon made in small batches and refined with Texas Mesquite and American Oak charcoals – together with legendary Wild Turkey Master Distiller Eddie Russell.

In the opening film, the spokesman-philosopher asks, „What if you took a Kentucky straight, put it into a Texas fire, and created an award-winning bourbon?“ A question that is immediately answered as the scene cuts to McConaughey holding a bottle of Longbranch draped in medals. Playing to this visual hyperbole, the brand has accumulated numerous accolades in recent years, including Double Gold medals from the prestigious San Francisco Wine & Spirits competition (2019), a Gold Medal (90 points) from the illustrious Beverage Tasting Institute (2019), and Gold from the Spirits Business Whisky Masters competition (2021).

In subsequent shorts that run from just six to thirty seconds, the narrator ponders „What if there was a horse named Longbranch,“ while dreamily envisioning an exhilarating horserace, poetically rhymes „Oak, Mesquite. Smoky, Sweet…“ before chuckling to himself, and wittily references the age statement of the bourbon declaring, „Eight years in a barrel. That’s some natural SFP.“ The new series adds variety to the campaign that was first developed through virtual brainstorm sessions and produced entirely remotely, shot with minimal equipment and self-directed by McConaughey in 2020. With the return to in-person collaboration, the second iteration of „Wonder What If“ leverages higher production value and evolved storytelling to showcase the essence of the Longbranch brand.

„At the intersection of Longbranch are two individuals who care passionately about this product. Matthew is an ardent cultural tastemaker who genuinely loves bourbon, and co-creator and Master Distiller Eddie Russell is a legend in his own right, for the incredible innovations he has brought to the world of bourbon. Longbranch has been performing incredibly well for our portfolio in the past few years and we continue seeing this momentum on the brand,“

said Julka Villa, Campari Group’s Global Head of Marketing.

„We are really doubling down on our efforts not only to bring a super-premium craft bourbon to our customers, but to deliver a bit of whimsy and delight, and tap into their sense of wonderment. The creative campaign is where we can entertain our consumer, while educating them on how truly special this product is.“

Launching in early May, the campaign will run on digital and social media channels in the United States and in select global markets. In conjunction with the campaign launch, Longbranch will run the spots on the official brand Instagram handle (@Longbranchbourbon).

