Neu: Sullivans Cove Navigator 16yo (mit Video)

Immer wieder findet man Abfüllungen von Sullivans Cove aus Tasmanien auch im Handel in Deutschland – ob es für den gerade neu vorgestellten Sullivans Cove Navigator ebenfalls gilt, wird sich zeigen. Die Grunddaten sind jedenfalls sehr interessant:

Der Sullivans Cove Navigator reifte 16 Jahre lang in American Oak refill hogsheads und first-fill ex-Bourbon casks, bevor er mit 47,2% vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllt wurde. Er kommt in eine stylischen Holzbox und ist auf 1372 Flaschen weltweit limitiert.

Laut der Destillerie ist der Sullivans Cove Navigator hervorragend für Essensbegleitung und Food Pairing geeignet. Dazu hat man auch einen gut gelungenen Imagefilm gemacht, den Sie hier sehen können:

Die Tasting Notes von der Webseite lesen sich wie folgt:

Nose: Lemon cream biscuits, waxy florals and dried apricot open the nose, with orange, vanilla sponge, nougat and almond beneath. Hints of Kampot pepper, nutmeg, toasted coconut and banana in brown butter add depth.

Palate: Full-bodied, thick and creamy in texture. Broad orange and bright lemon lead into lactic richness, walnuts, buttery shortbread, ginger spice and a touch of cinnamon.

Finish: Passionfruit, lychee and dragonfruit lift the finish, followed by nougat, shortbread and buttercream. A subtle brine emerges with salted peanut brittle and ripe pineapple, carried by a long, viscous texture.

Bleibt uns noch, den Preis zu nennen: In Australien kostet er umgerechnet ca. 399 Euro, wenn man ihn von der Webseite bestellt, kommen nochmals 100 Euro für DHL Express Shipping dazu.