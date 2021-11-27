Mark Kent wird neuer CEO der Scotch Whisky Association

Die Scotch Whisky Association (SWA) hat den ehemaligen britischen Botschafter in Argentinien, Mark Kent, zum neuen Chief Executive Officer und damit zum Nachfolger von Karen Betts ernannt.

Mark Kent war die letzten fünf Jahre Botschafter in Argentinien, kann aber auf über 30 Jahre Erfahrung mit Außenbeziehungen zurückblicken, so zum Beispiel als Botschafter in Thailand, Vietnam und in den britischen Botschaften von Mexiko und Brasilien. Zudem war Kent auch Repräsentant des Vereinigten Königreiches für die EU.

Karen Betts wird im Bezember dieses Jahres die SWA verlassen, um CEO der Food and Drink Association zu werden. Im Januar 2022 wird Kent dann ihren Posten übernehmen.

Sein Statement dazu:

“As a former ambassador, I know in what high regard the Scotch whisky industry and the SWA is held worldwide. After a challenging period, I’m looking forward to helping the industry to unleash its full potential and enable people across the glove to discover and enjoy our premium and iconic product.

The Scotch whisky industry has a fantastic history, great stories to tell and continues to innovate. I can’t wait to get started.”