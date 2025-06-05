M&H Distillery enthüllt die neue APEX Terroir Serie mit vier Abfüllungen

Die israelische M&H Distillery präsentiert eine neue Serie von Whiskys, die auf einer innovativen Idee des Mentors der Brennerei, Dr. Jim Swan, basieren: mit der APEX Terroir Serie bringt die Brennerei vier Whiskys auf den Markt, die von der Machart gleich, von der Reifung aber völlig unterschiedlich sind: Zwischen 351 Meter UNTER dem Meeresspiegel bis 576 Meter über dem Meer, von trockenem Wüstenklima bis hin zu feuchtwarmen klimatischen Bedingungen zeigt man hier, wie die Umgebung die Whiskyreifung trotz gleicher Ausgangsparameter verändern kann.

Alle vier Abfüllungen sind ab sofort über den deutschen Importeur Kammer-Kirsch im gut sortierten Fachhandel zu finden – viel Spaß beim Entdecken!

FOUR CLIMATES, FOUR MALTS: M&H DISTILLERY UNVEILS THE APEX TERROIR SERIES

Launching this month across key European markets, including Germany, this bold new series offers a unique exploration of whisky maturation through climate-driven experimentation, demonstrating the powerful role of terroir in whisky making.

June 1, Tel Aviv – M&H Distillery , the internationally acclaimed distillery, proudly unveils the APEX Terroir Series: a limited-edition collection of four single malts, each matured in a dramatically different climate zone across the country.

Guided from the outset by the late Dr. Jim Swan, who immediately saw the region’s potential as a true ‘playground for whisky innovation’, this ambitious release marks the culmination of years of experimentation and progress in whisky maturation at M&H.

Drawing on the country’s rare geographic diversity – where desert, coastal, mountain, and Mediterranean climates lie just hours apart – this series offers a bold and nuanced study of terroir. Each expression reveals how climate, elevation, and landscape shape the whisky’s character and complexity, telling the story of the place where it was matured.

From the dry, mineral-rich heat of the Dead Sea to the cool, elevated air of the Jerusalem Mountains, from the humid lakeside climate of the Sea of Galilee to the sun-soaked expanse of the Negev Desert, each region leaves a unique imprint on the cask, resulting in whiskies of remarkable depth and distinction.

APEX TERROIR DEAD SEA 57.4%

Matured at ~351 meters below sea level (the lowest point on Earth) Link to the product sheet

Climate : Extremely arid and hot, with summer temperatures reaching up to 51°C (124°F)

Low to moderate (30–45%); dry air favors water evaporation over alcohol, intensifying ABV and flavor concentration

Notes from Tomer Goren, Head Distiller: ‘The climate at the Dead Sea – the lowest point on dry land – is far harsher than the postcards suggest. This expression, rich in minerality and spice with a well-rounded sweetness, offers a rare glimpse into one of the most extreme explorations of whisky terroir ever undertaken.’

APEX TERROIR JERUSALEM MOUNTAINS 55.4%

Matured at around 576 meters above sea level Link to the product sheet

Climate: Cool and forested; high elevation (576m) with seasonal chill and moderate temperature range (6–29°C)

Moderate to high (55–90%), contributing to slow, steady cask interaction

Notes from Tomer Goren, Head Distiller: ‘Aged in the cool, high-altitude pine forests of Jerusalem, this whisky undergoes slow and gentle maturation. The result is a light, fresh expression with green, herbal notes and a crisp clarity that reflects its forested terroir.’

APEX TERROIR NEGEV DESERT 54.2%

Matured at 563 meters above sea level Link to the product sheet

Climate: Harsh desert climate with wide temperature swings—scorching days and chilly nights in the Arad hills (2–40°C) Humidity: Highly variable (35–90%); fluctuating conditions contribute to dynamic cask interaction

Harsh desert climate with wide temperature swings—scorching days and chilly nights in the Arad hills (2–40°C)

Notes from Tomer Goren, Head Distiller: ‘Daily expansion and contraction of the casks at 563m altitude enables gentle yet active maturation, resulting in a delicate, fruit-forward whisky with a dry finish unique to this arid region.’

1. APEX TERROIR SEA OF GALILEE 56.2%

Matured at –154 meters below sea level, where the Sea of Galilee meets the Jordan River Link to the product sheet

Climate: Hot and humid; intense sun with inland sea influence creates a dense, heavy atmosphere Humidity: High (40–75%); moisture in the air pulls alcohol from the cask, while heat accelerates water loss

Hot and humid; intense sun with inland sea influence creates a dense, heavy atmosphere

Notes from Tomer Goren, Head Distiller: ‘Balanced maturation enhanced by grape-based Marc casks, with a push-pull climate that amplifies both sweetness and spice, resulting in a bold, fruit-forward whisky with rich, concentrated warmth and layered complexity.’

‘This series represents the culmination of years of research, patience, and passion. It embodies our identity as a distillery, bold in our ideas, driven by experimentation, and committed to playing a key role in the future of the whisky industry,’ says Tal Chotiner, VP Global Sales at M&H Distillery.