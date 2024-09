Neu ab Oktober: Fettercairn 18yo Scottish Oak 2024 Edition

The Scottish Oak Programme is one of my proudest achievements and the annual release of the Fettercairn 18 Year Old is a regular reminder of the journey our team has gone through so far, to bring this to life. Over the last three years, we’ve gained a loyal following for this special whisky and our hope every year is for more people to experience how truly special Scottish Oak is and the incredible flavours it can impart to Scotch.

So the diverse flavours of Scottish Oak can be enjoyed for generations to come, in 2021 we replanted an ancient forest at Fettercairn. The saplings are growing well, with many now visible from the distillery. We’re still generations away from these trees being used in whisky making, but having them there to watch over our distillery offers an important reminder that our work isn’t just for the present, it’s for the future.”

Gregg Glass, Whisky Maker