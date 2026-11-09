Neu: Ardbeg Feòrag für Committee-Mitglieder in Japan

Für ihre japanischen Committee-Mitglieder hat Ardbeg eine ganz besondere Abfüllung vorgesehen. Ardbeg Feòrag ist das erste Bottling der Islay-Brennerei, welches ausschließlich in Amontillado-Sherryfässern reifen durfte. Inspiriert ist dieser Malt von den wild wachsenden Haselnüssen in der Nähe der Destillerie. Und verbindet, wie es in der Beschreibung heißt, „den bezaubernden Geschmack von Nuss und Rauchigkeit“.

Official Tasting Notes

Color: Deep bronze color

Aroma: It has a rich, nutty flavor and a well-rounded taste. There are nuances of hazelnut, toffee, honey, leather, and freshly baked rye bread. With a small amount of water added, pleasant dried fruit aromas of dates, sultanas, and raisins emerge, along with a subtle hint of daffodil and surprisingly gentle floral aromas like a touch of jasmine.

Palate: The texture is firm and spicy, yet strangely pleasant, leaving a gentle tingling sensation in the mouth. However, a powerful flavor quickly follows. Nuances of nutty toffee, aniseed, well-worn leather, ginger root, and flowering currants can be detected. Smoke is always present in the background, blending into the complex flavors and leaving a deep, lingering finish reminiscent of burnt wood, tar, and clove oil.

Finish: The presence of smoke is always noticeable, blending into the complex flavor while bringing nuances of creosote, birch tar, and clove oil.

Ardbeg Feòrag wird mit einem Alkoholgehalt von 53,2 % Vol. in 700-ml-Flaschen abgefüllt. DIe Abfüllung ist ab dem 30. November um 19:00 Uhr im japanischen Ardbeg-Online-Shop zu einer unverbindlichen Preisempfehlung von 29.700 ¥ (in etwa 160 € wären dies) erhältlich.