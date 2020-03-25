Mittwoch, 25. März 2020, 17:03:16
Highlands

PR: Neu auf Douglaslaing.com: Old Particular Invergordon 22 Years Old Single Grain

Eine Osteredition - Einzelfassabfüllung in Fassstärke, nur über den Onlineshop zu beziehen

Edit: Wir haben die News mit der offiziellen Pressemitteilung und zusätzlichem Material ergänzt.

Eine neue Abfüllung, nur erhältlich im Online-Shop von Douglas Laing, hat der unabhängige schottische Abfüller heute vorgestellt. Der Invergordon 22 Years Old Single Grain aus der Old Particular-Serie ist in Fassstärke mit 48.9% vol. abgefüllt und kann um 85 Pfund (zuzüglich Versand) erworben werden. Von ihm gibt es 155 Flaschen. Auf der Webseite wird der 22 Jahre alte Single Grain wie folgt beschrieben:

Exclusive to DouglasLaing.com, The Old Particular “Easter Edition” is a Cask Strength Limited Edition of only 155 bottles filled from one Single Cask of Invergordon Single Grain Scotch Whisky. Aged for 22 years in a refill barrel, the Whisky is the perfect accompaniment to your festive chocolate treats with notes of cocoa, candy and cinnamon!

Hier die Pressemitteilung:

Douglas Laing Announces Old Particular Easter Limited Edition Bottling

Scotch Whisky specialist Douglas Laing & Co has unveiled an exciting new bottling exclusively for DouglasLaing.com. With only 155 bottles released, this very limited edition Old Particular Single Cask celebrates the arrival of Spring and (much needed) hope.

The Single Cask selected for this special bottling is an Invergordon 22 Years Old Single Grain at a natural cask strength of 48.9%. The Whisky, bottled without colouring or chill-filtration, is said to pair perfectly with your Easter chocolate!

The concept is brought to life by intricate illustrated labels featuring Springtime flowers, bees and bunnies. The packaging includes a hand wax-dipped bottle with wooden gift box. 

Director of Whisky and third generation in the family business, Cara Laing, commented: “Our Old Particular Spring bottling celebrates the hope and green shoots that Springtime brings. With notes of cinnamon and chocolate, we selected this Single Cask for bottling many months ago on the basis it would be the perfect accompaniment to some Easter chocolate indulgences. It now seems particularly fitting that it also marks the coming of Spring and hopefully brighter days.”

Old Particular The Easter Edition is available exclusively on DouglasLaing.com, with delivery available across the UK, Europe and selected Asian markets. UK retail price is £85 + shipping, whilst other countries will vary due to local taxes.

