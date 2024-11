Neu aus Bayern: 5th Avenue „Cigar Selection No. 2“ HeiligenBergFeld Whisky

A beautiful festive and winter whisky that goes jolly well with many fine cigars. Beautiful mid-amber colour and a classic Oloroso sherry aroma on the first impression. It has a great deal of freshness blending with the ripe orchard fruit (including some fresh peach and dried apricots) and the lovely spicy and nutty undertones. A lovely acacia honey note emerges from the background and it is something that takes the taster on a journey of aromas.

It has a beautiful sweetness and creamy texture on the pallet with a tiny bit of the orchard fruit zestiness balancing it beautifully. It is not too heavy and it is just the perfect example of a sherry finished Whisky that goes perfectly with medium weight cigars. The fresh notes will keep the palate refreshed while the sweetness and savoury spices play along nicely with the tobacco notes of the cigar.

The finish is lovely and smooth despite the high strength. It is an excellent example of modern well thought through and beautifully crafted world whisky and a really good cigar malt.

Evaluation International Drinks Specialists – 92 IDS Point