Schottland Campbeltown

Neu aus Campbeltown: Longrow Red 10yo Refill Malbec Matured und Kilkerran 8yo CS 2021

Wegen der durch den Brexit bedingten Lieferschwierigkeiten werden die Abfüllungen in Europa erst später kommen

In UK sind sie jetzt erschienen, die beiden lang erwarteten Neuheiten aus der Destillerie Springbank, allerdings gleich mit einem warnenden Zusatz: wegen andauernder Verzögerungen im Versand durch den Brexit, werden sie in Europa leider noch nicht verfügbar sein. Laut der Destillerie wird es aber bald ebenfalls soweit sein – wenn wir davon erfahren, informieren wir natürlich gesondert darüber.

Hier die Infos zum Longrow Red 10yo Refill Malbec Matured und zum Kilkerran 8yo CS 2021:

Longrow Red (52,5% vol.) 

Der getorfte Whisky reifte 7 Jahre in Bourbonfässern, danach 3 in refill Malbec Rotweinfässern. Diese stammen aus den Beständen des De Toren Weinguts in Stellenbosch, Südafrika. Insgesamt wurden 10.000 Flaschen abgefüllt. Preis in UK. 57 Pfund.

Die englischsprachigen Tasting Notes:

Nose

Aromas of chewy vanilla fudge and butterscotch with a hint of tart and sticky stewed rhubarb and grape juice.

Palate

Delicate peat smoke is balanced with notes of juicy red apples and ripe black cherries. Freshly baked pretzels, vanilla and sugar-coated almonds offer buttery, sweet characteristics whilst there is a developing earthy hint of tobacco leaves towards the end.

Finish

The ashy, earthy, buttery characteristics continue with notes of burnt embers and warm buttered toast.

Kilkerran 8-Year-Old Cask Strength (56,9% vol.) 

Vollreifung in first fill Oloroso Sherry Casks. Die Anzahl der abgefüllten Flaschen ist uns nicht bekannt, der Preis in UK: 48 Pfund.

Auch hier wieder die englischsprachigen Tasting Notes:

Nose

Well-balanced, rich and softly peated.

Juicy and sticky with notes of maraschino cherries, vanilla fudge, toffee pudding and coffee beans. Jam and fruit, balanced with a light smoky aroma.

Palate

Lovely dark fruit flavours continue with plum, cherry and sweet raspberry. Cooking apples, lemon glazing, a dusting of dark chocolate powder and a dry yet delicate peat smoke towards the end. A familiar coastal brine influence draws out the unique Campbeltown characteristics.

Finish

Notes of sea salt, dark cacao, smouldering campfire, sandalwood, BBQ meat and dry peat smoke.

