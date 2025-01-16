Neu aus Irland für den Travel Retail: The Sexton 11 Year Old

Von The Sexton Irish Whiskey gibt es nun erstmals eine Abfüllung mit Altersangabe: den The Sexton 11 Year Old. Dieses Bottling wird exkluiv im Global Travel Retail erhältlich sein und dort 41 Euro kosten.

Der Whiskey, der in mit Oloroso Sherry präparierten Fässern aus französischer Eiche in Nordirland reifte und mit 43% Alkoholstärke abgefüllt wurde, wurde aus 100% Irischer germälzter Gerste dreifach destillert.

Alex Thomas, die Master Blenderin von The Sexton, sagte zur neuen Abfüllung:

“With The Sexton we continue to push boundaries and defy the conventional norms expected of a single malt. We are instead guided by experimentation and intuition, which has led to the creation of The Sexton 11 Year Old Single Malt. With this release I wanted to create something extra special for Global Travel Retail, capturing the essence of The Sexton Original while enhancing the impact and flavour from the sherry-soaked barrels.

The liquid in this release was one of the first batches of stock I laid down over 11 years ago in the early days of my tenure as Master Blender. I knew there was something special about this liquid and felt it would be best left resting for another few years to develop a stunningly unique flavour profile.