Neu: Ballantine’s Sweet Blend mit 30% vol. Alkoholstärke

Ein neuer Ballantine’s, der heute seine Weltpremiere in Polen und danach den Rollout in andere Märkte erlebt, ist der Ballantine’s Sweet Blend. Mit seinen 30% Alkoholgehalt ist er kein Whisky mehr, sondern ein Spirit Drink. Er soll laut Chivas Brothers auch Leute ansprechen, die bislang keinen Whisky gemocht haben – durch, und hier ist der Name Programm – prononcierte Süße aus Karamell und Vanillenoten.

Alles zu dieser interessanten Neuerscheinung finden Sie in der nachstehenden englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung:

INDULGE IN A SWEET TREAT WITH BALLANTINE’S SWEET BLEND: THE SCOTCH’S LATEST SPIRIT DRINK WITH A LUSCIOUS TWIST

24th February 2025 – Ballantine’s, the world’s second most popular Scotch whisky*, has unveiled its latest innovation: Ballantine’s Sweet Blend. This premium spirit drink masterfully intertwines the classic essence of Scotch whisky with sweet, indulgent notes of caramel and vanilla, resulting in a delightfully versatile and inviting pour.

Answering the rising demand for sweeter, more approachable spirits, Ballantine’s Sweet Blend is designed to elevate shared moments and celebrations. Its enticing flavour profile appeals not only to non-whisky drinkers, but also to whisky aficionados seeking a novel yet familiar indulgence. Whether enjoyed neat, over ice or with a favourite mixer, this versatile blend transforms any occasion into a joyous and memorable experience.

Bottled at 30% ABV, this premium spirit drink was crafted by a team of whisky experts lead by Ballantine’s Master Blender Sandy Hyslop, and showcases the elegant nuances of traditional Scotch whisky with a luscious twist. The result is a perfectly rounded blend opening with delicate hints of hazelnut and butterscotch, followed by rich flavours of toffee apples, milk chocolate, crème brûlée and vanilla fudge, culminating in a smooth and creamy finish.

Since its inception almost 200 years ago, Ballantine’s has championed values of authenticity and staying true to oneself. This ethos guides the Scotch to innovate while honouring its rich heritage, ensuring that every creation remains genuine and true to its roots. Ballantine’s Sweet Blend exemplifies this commitment, encouraging whisky-drinkers to enjoy Ballantine’s the way they like it, allowing them to experience the elegance and quality of the Scotch in a manner that suits their personal taste.

Sandy Hyslop, Ballantine’s Master Blender, commented:

“Crafting Ballantine’s Sweet Blend was a truly rewarding experience. By layering the classic notes of Scotch whisky with sweet flavours, we’ve created a spirit that is both distinctive and incredibly versatile. This new creation breaks down the traditional barriers of Scotch whisky, making it perfect for those who want to enjoy its elegance of whisky in a fresh, new way.”

The presentation of Ballantine’s Sweet Blend is as refined as its taste. Housed in Ballantine’s iconic square-shaped bottle, the amber liquid within is highlighted by a distinctive bronze label, blending sophistication with a nod to Ballantine’s timeless heritage.

Ballantine’s Sweet Blend will be available to purchase from 24th February exclusively in Poland before rolling out in other markets. For more information and to stay updated with the latest from Ballantine’s, visit www.ballantines.com or follow us on Instagram @ballantines.