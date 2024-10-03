Neu: Chivas Regal Takumi Reserve

Pernod Ricard stellt heute eine neue Sonderedition des Chivas Regal 12yo vor: Der Chivas Regal Takumi Reserve hat ein Finish in Sake-Fässern erhalten – und damit ein interessantes neues Geschmacksprofil, das von Chivas als “saftige, frische Birnen, gepaart mit Noten von Nelken und Muskatnuss, die dem Ganzen einen warmen und aromatischen Ton hinzufügen”.

Die Sake-Fässer sind übrigens jene Chivas-Fässer, die Chivas nach Japan an die Destillerie Masuizumi für deren Link 8888 Sake geschickt und nun von dort zurückbekommen hat – ein interkultureller Fasstausch, sozusagen.

Leider ist der Chivas Regal Takumi Reserve zunächst nur in Japan, Taiwan, den Philipponen und Kamboscha erhältlich – man kann ihn zur Zeit also nur von Reisen in diese Länder mitbringen. Es steht zu hoffen, dass er über kurz oder lang auch den Weg in andere Märkte findet.

Hier alle Infos zum Chivas Regal Takumi Reserve in der Pressemitteilung von Chivas Regal:

INTRODUCING CHIVAS REGAL TAKUMI RESERVE: A UNIQUE NEW EXPRESSION SELECTIVELY FINISHED IN PREMIUM SAKE CASKS* FUSING JAPANESE CRAFTSMANSHIP AND SCOTCH WHISKY EXPERTISE

Chivas Regal Takumi Reserve has been created in collaboration with ‘Masuizumi’, the internationally renowned sake brewery.

3rd October: Blended Scotch whisky Chivas introduces Chivas Regal Takumi Reserve, a 12 Year Old spirit drink marrying the unique and delicate flavours of Japanese sake with the rich, smooth, and generous taste of Chivas Regal.

As a pioneer in innovative blends, Chivas Regal Takumi Reserve is a celebration of innovation, a fusion of cultures, and a testament to Chivas’ commitment to creating an exceptional liquid that redefines drinking experiences for enthusiasts around the world. Launching exclusively in Asia, this is not the first time Chivas Regal has worked with ‘Masuizumi’. In 2018, Pernod Ricard Japan partnered with the distillery to launch ‘Link 8888’, a premium sake aged in ex-Chivas Regal American oak barrels.

Chivas Regal Takumi Reserve builds upon this unique collaboration by taking an unconventional approach to the blending process. After the ex-Chivas Regal barrels used for Link 8888 were returned to their home in Scotland, a bespoke portion of Chivas Regal exclusive to this launch was finished in these casks that previously held premium sake, creating a unique spirit drink that brings to life the essence and unique flavours of both sake and Scotch whisky. The result is a velvety, rich flavour accented by the delicate freshness of juicy pears, offering a sweet and crisp note. Hints of cloves and nutmeg add a warm and aromatic complexity, resulting in a perfectly balanced liquid with a nuanced fruity influence in each bottle, making it a rare and coveted expression for those seeking a truly exceptional experience.

Sandy Hyslop, Director of Blending at Chivas, commented:

“Chivas Regal Takumi Reserve represents new territory for Chivas, pushing the boundaries of craftsmanship to deliver a coveted spirit drink that blends the rich heritage of Scotch whisky with the diverse, internationally inspired palette of flavours found in premium sake. Chivas Regal Takumi Reserve is more than a spirit drink; it’s a symbol of the power of collaboration and shared values, inviting enthusiasts to experience the magic born from the unity of tradition and innovation.”

Chivas Regal Takumi Reserve is now available to purchase in ​Japan, Taiwan, Philippines, and Cambodia. For more information, and to stay up to date with all the latest Chivas news, visit www.Chivas.com or follow us on Instagram @ChivasRegal.