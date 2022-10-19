Neu: Loch Lomond 54yo

Anfang August haben wir erstmals über ihn berichtet, nun ist der älteste Whisky aus Loch Lomond heute von der Highland-Brennerei veröffentlicht worden. Der Loch Lomond 54yo stammt aus dem Jahr 1967 und reifte zunächst in einem amerikanischen Oak Hogshead, bevor er 1994 in ein europäisches Sherry Hogshead gelegt wurde. Jetzt hat man 55 Flaschen daraus mit 41,1% vol. abgefüllt.

Vom Geschmack her bietet der Whisky Noten von Crème Caramel, frischen Vanilleschoten, geschmolzenem braunem Zucker, gerösteter Eiche, Orangenschale und Marmelade in der Nase. Am Gaumen folgen Noten von säuerlicher Ananas, Zitrone, Zitrusfrüchten, Honig, Sultaninen und Rosinen.

Master Blender Michael Henry sagt über den Whisky:

“It is a real privilege to work with a whisky so rare. Our 54 Year Old single malt whisky had been maturing for more than 40 years before I joined as Master Blender in 2007. It takes a very special cask of whisky to make it to 54 years old, and the expectations are high when working with liquid as special and scarce as this. It was a huge undertaking and came with great responsibility. Selecting and perfecting this single malt was a true honour, and we’re proud to announce its release – ready to be enjoyed as a rare piece of distilling history. Although steeped in tradition, innovation sits at the very heart of our approach to whisky making. We believe this is the best way to create great whisky of unwavering quality.”