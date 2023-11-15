Mittwoch, 15. November 2023, 14:52:12
Suche auf Seite
IrlandNeue Whiskys

Neu: Method and Madness Single Malt 7 Year Old

Bei uns wird man den neuen Whiskey aus der Micro Distillery in Midleton im Global Travel Retail finden - für ca. 95 Euro

Von Irish Distillers gibt es einen neuen Whiskey in ihrer Method and Madness – Serie: Der Method and Madness Single Malt 7 Year Old ist die erste Abfüllung, die in der Micro Distillery in Midleton destilliert wurde. Er wurde mit 46% Alkoholstärke abgefüllt, nachdem er in einer Kombination aus first-fill American Bourbon Barrels und second-fill Sherry casks reifte.

Die Kombination aus Fässern hat man ausgesucht, um das Destillat nicht mit Fasseinflüssen zu überdecken, sondern zu ergänzen. Man findet in der Nase Noten von duftendem Lavendel, Blumenhonig und Bananenbrot, am Gaumen folgen dann Noten von würzigen Zitrusfrüchten, karamellisiertem Apfel und getrockneten Kräutern.

Ein Zitat von Barrett Stapleton, Head Distiller der Micro Distillery:

„At Midleton, we don’t typically produce single malt, but the Micro Distillery provides us with an unparalleled playground to experiment and play with different ingredients. In creating this expression, the team ventured beyond the realms of the norm at Midleton, unlocking new flavours and the result is a truly unique expression.“

Der Method and Madness Single Malt 7 Year Old wird in Irland, Norwegen, Frankreich und im Global Travel Retail erhältlich sein und 95 Euro kosten.

SourceThe Whisky Business
Vorheriger Artikel
Highland Park präsentiert Orkney Stories mit Gwendoline Christie

Weitere Empfehlungen der Redaktion rund um das Thema:

Unsere Partner

Werbung

- Werbung -

Neueste Artikel

Werbung

- Werbung -

Ready to drink News

Beliebte Postings

Beliebte Kategorien

ÜBER UNS

Whiskyexperts ist die führende deutschsprachige Informationsquelle für Whisky und Whiskey.

Kontakt: press@whiskyexperts.net

Folgen Sie uns

© 2013-2023 Whiskyexperts GmbH