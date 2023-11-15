Neu: Method and Madness Single Malt 7 Year Old

Von Irish Distillers gibt es einen neuen Whiskey in ihrer Method and Madness – Serie: Der Method and Madness Single Malt 7 Year Old ist die erste Abfüllung, die in der Micro Distillery in Midleton destilliert wurde. Er wurde mit 46% Alkoholstärke abgefüllt, nachdem er in einer Kombination aus first-fill American Bourbon Barrels und second-fill Sherry casks reifte.

Die Kombination aus Fässern hat man ausgesucht, um das Destillat nicht mit Fasseinflüssen zu überdecken, sondern zu ergänzen. Man findet in der Nase Noten von duftendem Lavendel, Blumenhonig und Bananenbrot, am Gaumen folgen dann Noten von würzigen Zitrusfrüchten, karamellisiertem Apfel und getrockneten Kräutern.

Ein Zitat von Barrett Stapleton, Head Distiller der Micro Distillery:

„At Midleton, we don’t typically produce single malt, but the Micro Distillery provides us with an unparalleled playground to experiment and play with different ingredients. In creating this expression, the team ventured beyond the realms of the norm at Midleton, unlocking new flavours and the result is a truly unique expression.“

Der Method and Madness Single Malt 7 Year Old wird in Irland, Norwegen, Frankreich und im Global Travel Retail erhältlich sein und 95 Euro kosten.