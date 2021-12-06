Neu: Royal Salute 51yo The Time Series

Nach dem initialen Royal Salute 52yo The Time vor zwei Jahren (siehe unseren Bericht hier) ist nun die zweite Ausgabe dieses Luxus-Blends erschienen und bereits weltweit in ausgesuchten Outlets erhältlich.

Der Royal Salute 51yo The Time Series ist noch limitierter als der damals ohnehin schon rare Vorläufer, der es auf insgesamt nur 106 Flaschen brachte. Diesmal ist die Ausgabe auf 101 Flaschen limitiert, und wird wohl vornehmlich Käufer in Asien und den USA finden.

Zur Zusammensetzung gibt es einige Informationen: Whiskys aus Strathisla, Longmore und Glen Keith finden Verwendung, zusätzlich kommt auch Whisky aus der Lost Distillery Caperdonich zum Einsatz – alle diese Single Malts müssen, so wie der verwendete Grain, mindestens 51 Jahre lang gereift sein. Master Blender Sandy Hysop im Originalzitat:

“The Royal Salute Time Series 51 Year Old is an undeniably special expression that blends exceptional style with high-aged whisky. Crafting a Scotch of that age requires intense care and attention to ensure the cask characteristics are perfectly absorbed without being overpowering, and the moment I tested the final blend will stay with me forever; the masterful role that time has played over a minimum of five decades of slow maturation really blew me away. This release is a one-of-a-kind expression.”

Interessenten müssen ziemlich tief in die Taschen greifen, um den mit 45,4% vol. abgefüllten Edel-Blend einen der 101 handgeblasenen Decanter von Dartington Crystal in der fünfschichtigen Box aus Eichenholz zu kaufen: 30.000 Dollar kostet eine davon.

Hier noch die Tasting Notes zum Royal Salute 51yo The Time Series in Originalsprache:

Nose: Sweet-wooded notes with hints of spice. Marmelade and lemon zest balanced with a floral base that suggests a Speyside-dominant blend. More time in the glass gives way to a sweeter profile of toffee fudge and toasted sugar.

Palate: Remarkably similar to a St Clements cocktail. Lemon and lime balance in harmony with fresh oranges. The spicy sandalwood notes come through after that initial citrus kick. Only then do those sweeter notes begin to appear.

Finish: Long and highly evolving. The initial wood spice begins to fade and evolves into warming cinnamon paired with sweeter notes of toffee fudge.