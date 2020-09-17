Donnerstag, 17. September 2020, 12:22:01
Neu von Ardbeg: Ardbeg BBQ Smoker (mit Video)

Wer nicht nur seinen Whisky rauchig mag, der bekommt von Ardbeg eine kleine Wunderwaffe für das Grillen...

Wee Beastie AUT

In den nächsten Tagen sollte in den Ardbeg Embassies und bei vielen Whiskyhändlern ein nettes neues Gimmick von Ardbeg auftauchen: Der Ardbeg BBQ Smoker. Er kommt gemeinsam mit einer Geschenksverpackung mit dem Ardbeg An Oa, und er soll gegrillten ein besonders intensives Räucheraroma verleihen. Wie das geht, das erklären das obenstehende Youtube-Video und der Text, den Ardbeg zur Ankündigung dazu gestellt hat:

Inside the Ardbeg BBQ Smoker gift pack you’ll find one smoker puck and one bottle of Ardbeg An Oa. With notes of thick cigar smoke, roasted tea leaves and grilled artichokes, Ardbeg An Oa’s rounded and subtly smoky aromas make it the prime spirit for toasting by the BBQ.

As for the small but mighty smoker, it’ll have your food surrounded with smoke in just a few careful steps. Take a look at how to use it:

STEP 1: Break into the BBQ smoker pack. Remove the smoker puck and gently place your bottle of Ardbeg An Oa to the side for safekeeping.

STEP 2: Remove the lid and place wood chips in the top of the smoker puck. Then, place the lid back on top.

STEP 3: Heat up your grill and place the BBQ smoker on top. Leave it there for a few minutes while you go off in search of food.

STEP 4: Once your grill is filled with rich woody smoke, place your food around the puck and smoke it for, let’s say… ages!

STEP 5: When it’s sufficiently smoked, simply close the BBQ, plate up and pour in… it’s time to start sippin’ and tearin’!

Wir wünschen im Fall des Falles also gutes Gelingen!

Bruichladdich Gewinn
