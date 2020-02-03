Neue App für Whiskytouristen – Cask & Still von scottishfield.co.uk

Allen, die nach Schottland fahren und sich dort in Sachen Whisky besser orientieren wollen, aber auch für jene, die eventuell eine Reise schon vorab planen möchten oder ganz einfach nur Appetitanreger für eine solche finden wollen, sei eine neue App des Magazins scottishfield.co.uk ans Herz gelegt: Cask & Still versteht sich als der ultimative Begleiter am Smartphone und kann mehr als nur über Destillerien informieren.

Die Redaktion des Magazins meint dazu unter anderem:

We’ve set out to provide you with the ultimate pocket guide on Scotland’s national drink, with trails covering some of our favourite parts of Scotland, and beyond. It’s stuffed full of useful information, recommendations based on personal experience, handy tips, easy-to-use maps and directions – all available at the touch of a button.

We’ve enlisted the help of Scotland’s top experts – Scotland-based whisky and gin writers, top distillers, elite mixologists and the magazine’s own booze-hound staff members – to put together a roster of iconic bars and amazing locations. Exploring Scotland’s whisky landscape is all about the journey, and we aim to ensure that each step of the way is accompanied by surprises and revelations, and maybe some new friends too.