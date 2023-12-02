North Star Spirits wird zum dritten Mal Unabhängiger Abfüller des Jahres bei den Scottish Whisky Awards

Großer Erfolg für Iain Croucher und seinem Unternehmen North Star Spirits: Zum dritten Mal in vier Jahren wurden sie bei den Scottish Whisky Awards als „Unabhängiger Abfüller des Jahres“ ausgezeichnet. Auch zwei Goldmedaillen und 1x Silber sowie 2x Bronze gab es für die Whiskys bei der Preisverleihung.

Iain Croucher ist nicht nur als unabhängiger Abfüller tätig, sondern wird auch in absehbarer Zeit mit dem Bau der Dál Riata Distillery in Campbeltown beginnen. Wir haben mit ihm und seinem Geschäftspartner Ronnie Grant anlässlich des Campbeltown Malt Festivals 2022 ein Interview geführt, in dem wir auch darüber gesprochen haben. Sie finden das Videointerview hier.

Nun aber zur Presseaussendung, die wir zum Gewinn der Preise erhalten haben:

Unprecedented victory for North Star Spirits as business scoops Independent Bottler of the Year award for third time.

History was made at last night’s Scottish Whisky Awards when North Star Spirits saw off significantly larger competition and were crowned Independent Bottling champions for the third time in just four years.

In terms of the North Star’s liquid offering, no fewer than 12 of its whiskies were shortlisted for taste excellence at the Scottish Whisky Awards with 2 picking up a Gold, 1 winning Silver and 2 bringing home Bronze.

Judges of The Awards praised a sensational year for North Star by saying

“The company has a great entrepreneurial spirit and ethos with fabulous initiatives and their brand essence comes across in everything they do. North Star are relatively small but are making a huge splash within the industry.”

Iain Croucher, North Star Spirts founder said

“This award will only serve to make us even more innovative and committed to bringing more people into the phenomenal world of Scotch Whisky. It’s been a wonderful year for me personally as our new Dal Riata distillery in Campbeltown has also received planning consent.”

Charlie Maclean OBE, Master of the Quaich said,

“I can honestly say I have never come across a North Star bottling that was other than first rate – and I have tasted quite a few!”

David Broom, whisky writer said,

“Through a series of initiatives and forward-thinking ideas, not to mention superb quality control, North Star has shaken up conventions of the independent bottler sector and deservedly become one of its leading lights.”