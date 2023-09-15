Dal Riata Distillery erhält Baugenehmigung

Wie die Dal Riata Distillery über ihre Kanäle auf den Social-Media-Plattformen Facebook und Instagram kommuniziert, erteilte das Argyll & Bute Council die Genehmigung für den Bau der neuen Destillery am Ufer des Campbeltown Loch. Wie es auf den ersten Blick auszusehen scheint, bedurfte es keinerlei Änderungen an dem im letzten Jahr kommuniziertem Vorhaben:

Die Destillerie wird über eine Glasfassade verfügen, die einen Blick auf die beiden großen Kupferdestillierapparate ermöglicht. Ein erhöhter Balkon bietet einen Blick auf Campbeltown Loch und dient gleichzeitig als Veranstaltungs- und Verkostungsraum. Ein leerstehendes, an das Gelände angrenzende Geschäft wird zu einem Besucherzentrum sowie einem Konferenz- und Verkostungsraum umgebaut. Innerhalb des geplanten Brennereigebäudes wird Platz geschaffen, um eine Produktionserweiterung zu ermöglichen, ohne dass die bestehende Grundfläche vergrößert werden muss.

Mit einer Investition von 4,5 Millionen Pfund werden rund 20 Arbeitsplätze für rund Einheimische geschaffen. Zusätzlich hat sich die Brennereiverpflichtet, Praktikantenplätze für Menschen mit einem Interesse an einer Karriere in der Scotch-Whisky-Industrie bereitzustellen.

Der langfristige Plan für die Brennerei sieht den Bau eines Lagerhauses am Flughafen Machrihanish zur Lagerung von Fässern vor. Es ist vorgesehen, dass diese Anlage auch Abfüll- und Lagermöglichkeiten für Privatkunden umfassen wird.

Hier das Statement der Dal Riata Distillery im Orginal für alle die keinen Zugang zu Facebook und Instagram haben:

Dal Riata Distillery Ltd has been awarded planning permission by Argyll & Bute Council to build a new distillery called ‘Dal Riata’ on the banks of Campbeltown Loch. The development will be mixed use, featuring a Distillery, museum, visitor centre and retail outlet.

The £4.5 million investment into this independent venture will provide employment for around 20 local people, and Dal Riata Distillery Ltd has pledged to provide trainee positions for those seeking a career in the burgeoning Scotch Whisky industry.

The name ‘Dal Riata’ (The Kingdom of Alba) was used during the 6th and 7th Centuries and encompassed an area including Argyll, Kintyre, Islay, Jura, Mull, Ardnamurchan, Cowal and a northeast corner of Ireland. The capital of Dal Riata was Dunadd Fort, where the new distillery intends to grow the barley for their own single malt Scotch Whisky.

The vision behind the creation of Dal Riata comes from two long-term whisky enthusiasts Iain Croucher who is founder and owner of independent whisky bottlers North Star Spirits, and successful business entrepreneur Ronnie Grant

Dal Raita Distillery Director Iain Croucher said “To working within Scotch Whisky is beyond a blessing. The ladies and gents that came before who created such as strong and powerful industry which we are now custodians comes with great responsibility. We must preserve this vital global asset for futures generations to enjoy and thrive”.

Dal Raita Distillery Director Ronnie Grant said “Gaining planning permission is a massive step forward in fulfilling our dream to bring a new distillery to Campbeltown. We have been humbled by the positive reaction we have received from both local people and the wider whisky community.

Campbeltown is a special little place which is certainly on the up and we can’t wait to become a part of its bright future.“

As Campbeltown soars in popularity amongst tourists, Dal Riata’s owners seek to pay homage to the history of Campbeltown by incorporating a museum within the visitor centre dedicated to telling the story of the town’s long and proud association with whisky distillation.



The distillery will feature an impressive glass frontage enabling views of the two large copper stills as they distil whisky. A raised balcony will offer spectacular views of Campbeltown Loch, whilst acting as a premium event and tasting space.

A vacant shop on Longrow that presently adjoins the site will be developed into a visitor centre and conference and tasting room. Space is being incorporated within the proposed distillery building to enable production expansion without any need to extend the existing footprint.

The long-term plan for the distillery includes building a warehouse at Machrihanish Airport for cask storage. It is envisioned that this facility will also include bottling and storage facilities for private clients.“