Dal Riata Distillery in Campbeltown reicht Bauantrag ein

Ganz frisch hereingekommen ist die Meldung, dass die Dal Riata Distillery jetzt den Bauantrag eingebracht hat. Hinter diesem Projekt als Direktoren stehen Iain Croucher (Gründer und Eigentümer von North Star Spirits Ltd.), Ronnie Grant (Eigentümer und Geschäftsführer von RB Grant Ltd ) und David Stirk (Früherer Gründer und Eigentümer von Creative Whiskey Co Ltd. und Autor von „The Distilleries of Campbeltown“). Die Destillerie soll einmal 850.000 Liter Reinalkohol produzieren.

Hier die Presseinfo der geplanten Destillerie – die Zusammenfassung des Antrags kann hier eingesehen werden. Ein Interview, das wir Anfang des Sommers mit Iain Croucher und Ronnie Grant in Campbeltown zu ihrem Destillerieprojekt geführt haben, können Sie hier sehen:

Planning in for the Dal Riata Distillery

Dal Riata Distillery Ltd has submitted a planning application to Argyll and Bute Council for permission to build a new whisky distillery – “Dal Riata” – on the banks of Campbeltown Loch. The application is for a mixed use development comprising of a distillery, visitor centre, shop and self-catering apartments.

The proposed distillery has an impressive glass frontage which allows views from the outside in of the two large working copper stills, whilst the balcony in front offers some of the best views of Campbeltown Loch, and will be used for events and tastings.

The dilapidated warehouses currently on the site are to be renovated and converted into self-catering apartments, which will sleep up to 10 people and offer views over the distillery and across the Loch. The current vacant shop on Longrow adjoining the site will be developed into a visitor centre and conference/tasting room.

Importantly, the project will provide employment for around 20 local people, and Dal Riata Distillery Ltd have pledged to provide trainee positions within the workforce.

The long-term plan for the distillery includes building a warehousing facility at Macrihanish airport for storage of the casks, and it is hoped expansion of that facility might provide cask storage and bottling for private clients.

The owners are keen to pay homage to the history of Campbeltown by incorporating a museum within the visitor centre dedicated to the history of whisky distillation within the town. There are also plans to develop the visitor centre to be a venue to hire for events.

Space is being incorporated within the proposed distillery building to allow production to be increased if required, without any external expansion.

If planning is granted, the project will cost around £4.5M.

The project is currently available to view on Argyll and Bute Council’s planning portal here:

https://publicaccess.argyll-bute.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?keyVal=RAYHX8CHMLX00&activeTab=summary

