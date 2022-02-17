Pläne für die Dál Riata Distillery im Herzen von Campbeltown vorgestellt

Nach der Machrihanish Distillery der R&B Distillers kündigt sich in dieser Woche für die Region Campbeltown noch eine weitere neue Brennerei an. Die Pläne für die Dál Riata Distillery, die an der Kinloch Road mit Blick auf das Campbeltown Loch liegen wird, wurden eingereicht. Die Brennerei wird über eine Kapazität von 850.000 Litern Spirituosen pro Jahr verfügen und lokal angebaute Gerste verwenden.

Hinter diesem Projekt als Direktoren stehen: Iain Croucher (Gründer und Eigentümer von North Star Spirits Ltd.), Ronnie Grant (Eigentümer und Geschäftsführer von RB Grant Ltd ) und David Stirk (Früherer Gründer und Eigentümer von Creative Whiskey Co Ltd. und Autor von „The Distilleries of Campbeltown“).

Mit der neuen Brennerei wird auch South Star Spirit’s und ihre ersten drei Abfüllungen Highland, Speyside und Islay vorgestellt. Jedes Bottling ist ein Vatting aus 10 Fässern und soll ein für die jeweilige Region typischer Whisky sein. Weltweit sind jeweils 2.200 Flaschen erhältlich, und mit 48 % vol abgefüllt, nicht kältefiltriert und mit natürlicher Farbe. Ab dem 22. Februar 2022 sind diese in Großbritannien erhältlich und sollen in den nächsten 2-3 Wochen danach an internationale Partner versandt.

Alle weiteren Informationen, weitere Details sowie ein kurzer Image-Film finden Sie in der Pressemitteilung, die wir heute erhielten:

Plans for Dál Riata Distillery in the heart of Campbeltown

Plans for new distillery in the heart of Campbeltown have been submitted

Distillery will have capacity to produce 850,000 litres of pure alcohol a year

Three limited-edition whiskies are now on sale to mark launch from new range called South Star Spirits

Previously known as the capital of the whisky world, in the mid 1800s Campbeltown boasted over 25 distilleries, until a dramatic decline during the 1920s – by 1929 the town had only two operating distilleries.

With the birth of Dál Riata Distillery, the legendary whisky region of Campbeltown is set to experience a distilling renaissance not seen for over a century. The name Dál Riata is derived from the ancient kingdom that existed on the Western coast of Scotland and Northeast Ireland between the 6th & 9th Centuries.

Dál Riata Distillery will have the capacity to produce 850,000 litres of spirit per annum and will utilise locally grown barley from Dunadd Hillfort; this area, near Lochgilphead, was the capital of the Dál Riata kingdom and will be inspiration for creating a spirit and whisky fitting to the style and traditions of the region.

Plans have been submitted for the distillery, which will be located on Kinloch Road overlooking Campbeltown Loch, by Bowman Stewart Architects of Lochgilphead. The distillery will aim to enhance the area and work within the Campbeltown Conservation Area scheme. The Still House will incorporate curtain-wall glazing with a viewing balcony providing sweeping views of the Loch and bay. In addition to the distillery, a retail and visitor’s centre will be situated on Longrow, adjacent to the distillery. The three directors are Iain Croucher, Ronnie Grant & David Stirk.

“Dál Riata Distillery will be much more than just a single malt whisky production facility; it will be friends and family, it will be business, it will be social and believe us, it will be fun. A distillery is nothing without its supporters. To be able to connect with people around a table discussing our production methods, wood policy or our maturation strategy, or simply to catch up with old friends, I can only imagine will be the most magical whisky experience. The addition of this distillery to the Campbeltown region will reinforce the town’s place in the story of Scotch and Dál Riata will be a new chapter to an already incredible history.”

Declares Iain Croucher, Director.

South Star Spirit’s first three bottlings:

To mark the launch of both South Star Spirits and Dál Riata Distillery, three bottlings have been released under the South Star Spirits label: Highland, Speyside and Islay. Each release is a classic expression of the area from which they have been produced and each expression is a vatting of 10 Hogsheads:

Highland is a 10-year-old single malt. The liquid itself is nutty, rich and chewy with a robustness expected of a Highland whisky.

Speyside is also a 10-year-old single malt. The nose is fruity and floral, leading onto a salty-sweet palate of toffee and syrup.

Finally, Islay is an 8-year-old single malt. The intense peaty liquid boasts those classic Islay flavour notes of smoke, sweet vanilla and sea salt on the palate.



There are 2,200 bottles of each available worldwide; all are bottled at 48% abv, non-chill filtered and natural colour.

Available in the UK from 22nd February 2022 and will be shipped to international partners over the next 2-3 weeks.

www.dalriatadistillery.com