The festive bumper edition of World Whisky & More is out now!



This new online magazine has had an amazing reception for its first two issues, and now here we have number three; a bumper festive edition, with all that you’d expect from WW&M, plus Christmas favourites, seasonal recipes, highlighted spirits of the year from International Drinks Specialists and more. The inaugural IDS and WW&M Industry Icon Award goes to Steve Beal. There are also features on distilleries including Torabhaig, Sam Wright visits Stranahan’s, Justin Boyer visits Westland and Arthur writes about Langatun, interviews with English cricket legend and South African whisky icon Andy Watts, Dhavall Ghandi and Dr Rutele Marciulionyte. Marie’s Shochu series continues, Richard Foster’s first column on English whisky is in and Toby’s cigar column has some festive specials.