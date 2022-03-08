OurWhisky startet Stiftung zur Unterstützung von Frauen im Whisky-Business – und Whisky-Abo

OurWhisky, gegründet von Betty Paskin, gründet pünktlich zum Weltfrauentag am 8. März und vier Jahre nach dem Start der eigenen Plattform, eine Stiftung zur Unterstützung von Frauen im Whiskybusiness. Die Stiftung wird Qualifizierungsangebote sowie Workshops und andere Seminare anbieten, und jedes Jahr eine eigene Konferenz abhalten, um die Möglichkeit zum Networking und gegenseitigen Kennenlernen zu bieten.

Gleichzeitig startet man bei OurWhisky das „erste von Frauen gegründete Whisky-Abo“ (es ist allerdings nur in UK verfügbar), von dem ein Teil des Erlöses die Stiftung finanzieren soll. Auch dazu haben wir eine Pressemitteilung erhalten, die wir gemeinsam mit den Infos zur Stiftung hier mit Ihnen teilen:

FOUNDATION CREATED TO SUPPORT WOMEN IN WHISKY AROUND THE WORLD

This International Women’s Day (8th March), OurWhisky is launching a non-profit foundation to support women in the global whisky industry.

Launched on the educational platform’s fourth anniversary, the OurWhisky Foundation is the world’s first non-profit organisation dedicated to supporting, recognising and empowering professional women in whisky across the globe, while advocating for a more inclusive and diverse industry.

The Foundation will offer qualification and internship schemes, a mentorship programme plus seminars and workshops, all designed to help women successfully progress within the industry. On top of the educational benefits, an annual summit and awards will be held, showcasing key speakers and industry leaders, providing the opportunity for in-person networking and recognising talent.

The Foundation will also give a voice to women in the industry through its new online magazine, The Cut, with features focusing on careers advice, diversity and inclusion initiatives, interviews and much more.

The not-for-profit organisation has been launched by OurWhisky founder and whisky expert Becky Paskin, and will be assisted by an advisory board of industry leaders including Jennifer Robertson, Founder of SPEY, the best PR agency in whisky according to Whisky Magazine; Gráinne Saunders, global marketing manager for Glenfiddich; Tracie Franklin, Spirits Educator and NJAI Distillation Apprentice; and Jennie Noorish, founder of Yellow Shoes consultancy and former director of global communications for Chivas Brothers.

“OurWhisky began in 2018 as a social media movement to champion diversity among whisky drinkers and those within the industry. After four successful years of showcasing the face of the modern whisky drinker and dispelling the spirit’s many myths, it’s time to evolve. “By working in collaboration with the global whisky community, the OurWhisky Foundation’s aim is to challenge whisky’s outdated gendered image and help women to thrive in their careers. “This is such an exciting time to be a woman working in whisky, and it’s my ambition that the Foundation will be a positive driver in ensuring the current and next generation reach their potential and be celebrated as part of the wonderful world of whisky.” Betty Paskin, OurWhisky Founder

The Foundation is now inviting women across the global industry to apply for its mentorship programme. A star-studded line-up of industry leaders with backgrounds spanning areas such as distilling, blending, brand ownership, bartending, ambassadorship, marketing and journalism have already been confirmed as mentors.

They include Dhavall Gandhi, whisky maker at The Lakes, Paul Hletko, founder of FEW Spirits, Louise McGuane, founder of JJ Corry, Simo Simpson, managing director of Milroy’s of Soho, Dawn Davies, head buyer at The Whisky Exchange, Nicola Riske, brand ambassador for The Macallan, Lew Bryson, whisky journalist and author, Ryan Chetiyawardana, founder of Mr Lyan, and Tommie Tardie, owner of Fine and Rare New York.

Whether women are looking to get into distilling and blending, start their own brand or work in a non-production role in whisky, the OurWhisky Foundation’s mentorship programme is an opportunity to start or build on their career and connect with some of the most experienced people in the industry.

The Foundation will also work alongside various stakeholders within the whisky industry, providing diversity and inclusion training and workshops, and collaborating on a variety of meaningful initiatives to support and recognise women in the industry.

As one of its first initiatives, the Foundation is proud to be working with founding partner Glenfiddich on an ongoing programme exploring this year’s International Women’s Day theme, Break the Bias.

Gráinne Saunders, Global Marketing Manager for Glenfiddich, said:

“We are extremely proud to come on board as founding partner for the OurWhisky Foundation and fully support the drive to recognise and celebrate the achievements of women in the whisky industry and to challenge conventions. Becky has done an inspirational job in projecting a positive image of the modern whisky drinker, one we absolutely endorse. In collaboration with Becky and the OurWhisky Foundation we have developed a series of on-going initiatives that support our collective goal and look forward to jointly announcing these over the next few weeks”

Details of the programme will be announced later this month.

Those interested in receiving news and updates about the Foundation’s work can sign up to the newsletter here .

The Foundation also launches alongside OurWhisky’s new subscription club, which has been created to provide a fun and inclusive space for whisky drinkers, regardless of experience. Every month subscribers will receive whisky samples direct to their door to enjoy alongside an expert-led tasting. Members will also receive discounted tickets to exclusive events, tours and tastings. Individuals can sign up to OurWhisky’s subscription club here .

WORLD’S FIRST FEMALE FOUNDED WHISKY SUBSCRIPTION LAUNCHES

OurWhisky is launching the world’s first female-founded whisky subscription club this International Women’s Day, with a mission to shake up the category one sip at a time.

The OurWhisky subscription club will bring exciting, premium whiskies from across the world to the homes of new and emerging whisky drinkers in the UK.

Founded by leading whisky expert Becky Paskin, OurWhisky aims to disrupt the whisky world and create a fun space, inclusive to all regardless of whisky knowledge or experience, helping members to discover a world of flavour and gain the confidence to explore whisky further.

For as little as £14 a month, subscribers will receive two 50ml samples of whisky through their door, each handpicked by our experts, with a real-time guided virtual tasting led by the whisky’s makers screened alongside each monthly drop.

On top of the monthly whisky samples and tastings, members can also enjoy discounted access to exclusive events – both virtual and in-person, plus tours and experiences from OurWhisky’s partners around the world.

OurWhisky’s website will also be a source of educational content, featuring news, interviews and articles covering whisky basics, tips and advice. Meanwhile members can connect with one another in the club’s new Facebook group.

The launch marks a momentous evolution for OurWhisky, which began in 2018 as a social media movement to champion inclusion and celebrate diversity among whisky drinkers and makers.

OurWhisky Founder Becky Paskin, said:

“Whisky has traditionally been a male-dominated and intimidating space. Having been part of this industry for 15 years, I was tired of rarely seeing anyone like me represented at tastings, so I decided to change things myself. “OurWhisky will be an inclusive, non-judgemental and fun environment for anyone curious to learn more about whisky, whether they’re a first timer or devotee. “Forget stuffy, exclusive societies and members’ guilds. This is a modern club that will dispel the many myths surrounding whisky, such as who can drink it and how, while breaking down the basics and making exploring this wonderfully diverse spirit a fun and enjoyable experience. “The OurWhisky movement began four years ago, and inclusivity continues to be at its heart. We pledge to demonstrate diversity of liquid, speakers and content to create a club that’s truly for everyone. I look forward to welcoming and growing a diverse new community of whisky lovers.”

OurWhisky will also donate a percentage of profits to the OurWhisky Foundation , a new non-profit organisation established this month to support, recognise and elevate women working in the global whisky industry.