Pernod Ricard veröffentlicht ersten chinesischen Whisky: The Chuan

Die Chuan Malt Whisky Distillery in der Eimeshan Provinz haben wir Ihnen ja schon im letzten Jahr vorgestellt – nun ist der erste Whisky aus der chinesischen Brennerei von Pernod Ricard erschienen: The Chuan wird ab sofort in China graduell über verschiedene Kanäle ausgerollt werden – über die Grenzen des Landes wird er es, folgt man den Infos aus der untenstehenden Pressemitteilung, allerdings nicht schaffen.

Gleichzeitig mit der Veröffentlichung von The Chuan ist in der architektonisch höchst interessanten Destillerie auch ein Besucher- und Erlebniszentrum eröffnet worden; mehr dazu untenstehend:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Pernod Ricard Introduces The Chuan: China’s first prestige Malt Whisky

Emeishan, Dec 12th, 2023 – Pernod Ricard, today proudly introduces 叠川The Chuan Pure Malt Whisky. Leading the way in a new category, this first-ever product of The Chuan celebrates the vision of Pernod Ricard to create a prestige malt whisky made in China.

As from today, Pernod Ricard China will gradually start distributing the new product across the country through selective channels.

“The inauguration of The Chuan Distillery is the culmination of a pioneering adventure. We have blended the natural beauty of the Emeishan landscape in China with the skill and craftsmanship of our distillers to produce a whisky to be proud of. It will shape a new and unique experience for whisky enthusiasts for many years to come,”

said Alexandre Ricard, Chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard.

“We are proud to put China on the world map of whisky by presenting this exceptional malt whisky of The Chuan. As a leading international spirits group, we are committed to proactively responding to the burgeoning enthusiasm and diversified demands of Chinese consumers.“ Jerome Cottin-Bizonne, CEO of Pernod Ricard China

In addition to introducing The Chuan pure malt whisky to the market, Pernod Ricard also announces today the opening of the The Chuan Malt Whisky Distillery Experience Centre, on the grounds of the Emeishan distillery, which will provide visitors with a holistic tour experience, including an immersive introduction, a detailed demonstration of The Chuan whisky craftsmanship, tasting, gift shopping, and fine dining, featuring Sichuan fusion cuisine and local ingredients that complement the sophistication of the whisky.

Designed by award-winning China-based architectural studio Neri&Hu, the distillery is built with a timeless architecture that strikes a balance with the landscape and artistry embedded in whisky-making. The site also holds a permanent art installation „Fractal Structure – Infinite Shan Shui“ by Zhan Wang, one of China’s most celebrated contemporary artists.

In line with Pernod Ricard’s 2030 Sustainability & Responsibility strategy, the site is making every effort to reduce carbon emissions by sourcing 100% renewable electricity, and to optimise and help preserve natural resources at every step. Moreover, with an investment of one billon RMB, Pernod Ricard will continue contributing to the high-quality development of Sichuan by underpinning local agriculture, whisky-making industry and tourism.

By its name and nature, The Chuan embodies the rich and layered terroir and local craftsmanship. In the unique terroir of Emei Mountain, a UNESCO World Heritage site, the year-round precipitation coupled with summer heat creates the exceptional environment for whisky making that increases the intensity of flavours with more evaporation. Chinese ingredients have been fused into high-standard whisky making, such as the use of both European and Chinese barley and the unique mastery of three types of oak from three continents that defines its complexity. Bourbon casks from America lead the elegant vanilla and fruity aroma, then the pronounced sweet notes from sherry casks of Spain, creating a rich and full-bodied whisky. Finally, the proprietary 单岭 Chinese Single Oak casks imbue The Chuan whisky with a long finish of sandalwood and mandarin peel on the palate. The timber is logged from northeast China’s famed and protected Changbai Mountain in extremely few quantities and crafted into casks.