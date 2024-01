Phillip White, ab April neuer CEO von Gordon & MacPhail

“We are delighted to be welcoming Phillip to the Gordon & MacPhail team and believe he is the right person to lead the business, thanks in part to his excellent leadership qualities, and experience working with global brands, UK retail distribution and the wider spirits industry. This is an exciting time for the company, as we look forward to executing our ambitious plans to continue building our brands internationally, developing our workforce and embarking on a significant capital investment phase to prepare the business for future growth while remaining true to our values.”

Neil Urquhart, Chairman G&M