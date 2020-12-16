PR: Auszeichnungen und neue Whiskys bei Douglas Laing & Co.

Neue Lorbeeren für das Haus Douglas Laig & Co: Man wurde bei den Spirits Business Awards als Abfüller des Jahres ausgezeichnet, und Chairman Fred Laing erhielt die Auszeichnung für sein Lebenswerk. Aber auch zwei neue Abfüllungen kündigt man jetzt noch vor dem Jahreswechsel an, eine Sherrybombe von Glenrothes und eine 45 Jahre alten Teaninich – hier sind die Details dazu:

Award Wins and Halo Releases Round Off a Great Year at Douglas Laing & Co.

Leading independent bottler, Douglas Laing & Co, rounds off 2020 with two big award wins and two special bottlings.

The family firm won Bottler of the Year at the Spirits Business Awards while Fred Laing, Chairman at Douglas Laing, was presented with the Lifetime Achievement award.

These revered accolades are the result of the firm’s impressive year-on-year double digit growth, flair for innovation and continued enthusiasm to drive this family-owned and run business via Distillery capital expenditure projects and its new bottling facility.

With a philosophy to release Whisky “as natural as it gets”, it’s unsurprising Douglas Laing & Co have chosen to round off 2020 with two exceptional XOP Black Single Cask bottlings. The first of these is a “Sherry bomb” distilled at the Glenrothes Distillery in Speyside. Said to be “as dark as Coca-Cola”, this 1989 Vintage has spent its life maturing in a single Sherry butt. The second release is an XOP Black Single Cask bottling from Teaninich Distillery. Distilled in 1975, this 45 Years Old Single Malt bursts with “notes of buttery oat biscuits, waxy oranges and honeyed barley”.

Commenting on 2020, Douglas Laing’s Chairman, Fred Laing indicated: