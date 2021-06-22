PR: Diageo Special Releases 2021 “Legends Untold” Collection Preview – mit Video

Diageo lüftet ein klein wenig den Vorhang und erlaubt uns einen kurzen Blick auf die Special Releases 2021. Die Labels der kommenden Abfüllungen konnten wir Ihnen schon Ende Mai präsentieren. Heute erscheint eine offizielle Preview auf diese Kollektion. Die Whisky-Kollektion in Fassstärke umfasst Abfüllungen von Oban, Talisker, Lagavulin, The Singleton of Dufftown, Mortlach, Cardhu und zum ersten Mal seit über einem Jahrzehnt Royal Lochnagar. Und sie zeigt und erzählt uns die Geschichte von acht mythologischen Kreaturen und Fabelwesen, die in diesem Jahr aufeinanderprallen und zum Leben erwachen, um ihre Geschichten preiszugeben. Die offizielle mythologische Ankündigung sowie das dazu gehörende Video (im klassischen Querformat und im neumodischen Hochformat) finden Sie folgend:

Diageo Special Releases 2021 “Legends Untold” Collection Preview

The long-awaited time is upon us! Today, you’re invited to enter the mythological world of the Special Releases 2021 “Legends Untold” Collection.

As our fable goes otherworldly beings have fiercely protected our ancient heartlands; guarding the precious secrets of remote and wild Scottish distilleries for an eternity.

Legendary tales speak of eight mythological creatures that roam the land and rule the waters, hidden from sight in the lochs and rugged highlands and known to only a privileged few.

This year, by a twist of fate, the mythical creatures of the distilleries are set to collide and come to life revealing their stories.



The cask strength collection of whiskies includes one-of-a-kind bottlings from Oban, Talisker, Lagavulin, The Singleton of Dufftown, Mortlach, Cardhu, and for the first time in over a decade, Royal Lochnagar.

This autumn the legends will be revealed as the spirits come to life. For now, glimpse into the future and let these legends come to life in this year’s collection preview.