PR: Douglas Laing stellt Old Particular “Cheers to Better Days” Serie vor

„Auf bessere Zeiten“ – so könnte man den Titel der Mini-Serie innerhalb der Abfüllungen von Douglas Laing’s Old Particular Whiskys übersetzen, ein Prost auf den sich nähernden Sommer, mit drei Whiskys aus Jura, Port Dundas und Linkwood, die sich durch sommerliche Geschmacksnuancen auszeichnen. Alle drei sind Single Cask Abfüllungen und werden in Kürze erhätlich sein. Eine vierte Abfüllung der Serie wird exklusiv für den asiatischen Raum erscheinen.

Hier alles Wissenswerte, auch die empfohlenen Verkaufspreise, in der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung:

Douglas Laing Unveils Old Particular “Cheers to Better Days” Series

Leading independent bottler, Douglas Laing & Co, today reveals their Old Particular “Cheers to Better Days” mini-series; comprising of a Jura 12 Years Old Single Malt, Port Dundas 16 Years Old Single Grain, Linkwood 12 Years Old Single Malt and a Bunnahabhain 12 Years Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky; each from just one Single Cask.

The family firm says its Cheers to Better Days Series has been bottled in “celebration of a brighter future ahead.” All four of the limited edition bottlings are noted to be “bursting with summer time character”. The bottles are visually-led by a “striking” orange label that features a bespoke, hand-drawn illustration which is intended to signify “joy, warmth, health and success.” The set is described as having “distinct, different and divine” flavour profiles; the Jura release with notes of “sea-salt, rich toffee and charred oak”, the Port Dundas revealing a palate of “freshly baked pancakes, toasted nuts and juiced pineapples”, the Linkwood with hints of “tangy green fruits, thick cream and buttery oat biscuits”, and the Bunnahabhain balancing a “melody of zesty citrus juices and sweet spices.”

Bottled at a punchy alcohol strength of 48.4% and proudly offered without colouring or chill-filtration, the collection is said to represent Scotch Whisky “as natural as it gets”.

Cara Laing, Douglas Laing’s Director of Whisky, commented:

“The light at the end of the tunnel, that we are all so desperately craving, has been truly and beautifully represented by this mini-series. The vivid orange label design is intended to stand on consumer’s shelves at home as a promising reminder that brighter days are just around the corner. The unique flavours that are encapsulated inside each and every one of these bottlings represent warmth, comfort and vibrancy – a taste of what’s to come.”

All four of these limited editions will be packaged in a premium gift tube. The Old Particular “Cheers to Better Days” Jura 12 Years Old Single Malt and Port Dundas 16 Years Old Single Grain releases are expected to retail at £65/€75.50 and £85/€99 respectively, from good specialist retailers. The Linkwood 12 Years Old Single Malt bottling will retail at £75/€87.50 exclusively on douglaslaing.com and the Bunnahabhain 12 Years Old Single Malt edition is expected to retail at £70/CN¥640 exclusively in Asia.