PR: Ein Klassiker zu Weihnachten – Geschenkboxen und Mitgliedschaften vom Craft Whisky Club aus Schottland

Der schottische Craft Whisky Club hat auch hierzulande viele Fans – nicht zuletzt wegen Caskshare, wo man sich Anteile von Fässern junger Destillerien sichern kann. Auch in diesem Jahr bietet der Craft Whisky Club Geschenkboxen und Mitgliedschaften als Idee für Weihnachtsgeschenke.

Wie man zu solchen Geschenkboxen kommt, was sie enthalten und welche Mitgliedschaften es zudem gibt, das erfahren Sie aus der folgenden Pressemitteilung in englischer Sprache:

Craft Whisky Club: Delivering the next whisky classics – directly to your door

From casks to pairings, locally-produced to the exotic, learning and exploring the world of whisky is a fundamental part of the whisky experience. Resident experts at the Craft Whisky Club handpick the finest small batch and artisan whiskies, carefully selecting exciting and innovative distillers from Scotland and beyond. An exciting way to create home tasting sessions over the festive period.

Each box includes up to two full size bottles, as well as a specially selected food pairings to match with the whiskies, alongside plenty of information about the distillery and how the whiskies are matured, developed and brought to life. Choose from either 1 bottle or 2 full sized bottles of whisky every 2 months.

Bottles this Winter come from picturesque Cumbrian distillery, The Lakes. Both boxes will feature the distinctive, The One Orange Wine Cask Finish, a whisky that is finished in orange wine casks from Andalucía, with notes of fresh lychee, marmalade and hints of tobacco on the nose. For those opting for two bottles, The Lakes Distillery will also be providing the unique and flavourful Sherry Cask Finish bottle. Being part of the Craft Whisky Club community means any member will also receive a distillery tour voucher of the Lakes Distillery for two alongside their box, enabling whisky enthusiasts and newcomers alike to experience the heart of the whisky making process.

When the New Year hits, Craft Whisky Club will be delivering bottles from award-winning Kingsbarn Distillery and Craft Whisky Club members will be amongst the first to receive their brand new release.

Gift Boxes: 2 boxes over 4 months (£125), 3 boxes over 6 months (£185), 6 boxes over 12 months (£365)

Memberships: 1 bottle every 2 months (£29.95 / Month) or 2 bottles every two months (£55.95/ month)

www.craft whisky club.com