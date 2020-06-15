PR: Craft Whisky Club startet Zusammenarbeit mit der Edinburgh Whisky Academy

Der Craft Whisky Club ist unseren Lesern ja als Initiator von Caskshare, einer Möglichkeit, Anteile von Fässern junger Destillerien zu erwerben, bekannt. Nun hat man sich mit der Edinburgh Whisky Academy verbündet und bietet gemeinsam mit ihr ein Online-Angebot für Whiskyfreunde an. Wer sich zum Craft Whisky Club bis zum 21. Juni anmeldet, erhält als Geschenk den Online-Kurs „Focus on Flavour“ dazu, und von dann an 10% Ermäßigung auf alle weiteren Kurse, die die Edinburgh Whisky Academy anbietet.

Hier die englischsprachigen Infos aus der Presseaussendung zur Zusammenarbeit:

Craft Whisky Club Partners with Edinburgh Whisky Academy

This June, the online whisky initiative Craft Whisky Club has partnered with highly respected pioneers of certified whisky education, Edinburgh Whisky Academy to create the ultimate online course and subscription service, for those who not only want to discover a new world of craft, artisan and innovative whisky-making but get a chance to try them too.

From casks to pairings, locally-produced to the exotic, learning and exploring the world of whisky is a fundamental part of the whisky experience. By teaming up with the Edinburgh Whisky Academy, Craft Whisky Club provides its members with the chance to explore the history, science, artistry and making processes which makes their favourite spirit so special. The collaboration offers members a wealth of opportunities to learn more about a wide range of whiskies from industry experts, and in these more confined times, courses can be taken from the comfort of your own home.

To celebrate the launch of the partnership, all members who sign up before Father’s Day (June 21st) will receive complimentary access to their ‘Focus on Flavor’ module. Existing Craft Whisky Club members will also enjoy a 10% discount on all their other courses, access to a monthly Q&A with an EWA expert, and much more! Edinburgh Whisky Academy’s Focus of Flavour is the perfect module to help members take their Craft Whisky Club membership to another level, helping them discover the new classics and experience the range of flavours being a member of Craft Whisky Club offers.