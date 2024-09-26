SMWS bringt Online-Kurs über Whiskyerzeugung und die Herkunft der Aromen – auch für Nicht-Mitglieder

Eine Einführung in die Whiskyerzeugung und in die Entstehung der Aromen im Whisky bietet nun die Scotch Malt Whisky Society (SMWS), nach eigenem Bekunden der größte Whiskyclub der Welt. Der Kurs wurde in Zusammenarbeit mit der Edinburgh Whisky Academy (EWA) entwickelt, die von der Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) zertifiziert ist.

Zum Kurs, der für Mitglieder 65 Pfund und für Nichtmitglieder 75 Pfund kostet, gibt es auch ein Tasting Set mit vier Blind Samples zu 50ml. Er ist, so die SMWS, für Anfänger wie auch erfahrene Whiskyfreunde geeignet. Hier die detaillierten Infos zum Kurz und die Links zur Anmeldung:

GLOBAL WHISKY CLUB LAUNCHES NEW COURSE TO HELP WHISKY FANS BECOME EXPERTS IN AN HOUR

Flavour experts The Scotch Malt Whisky Society creates its first accredited course explaining how whisky is made and where its huge range of flavours come from

With whisky on people’s minds as winter approaches, the world’s leading whisky club has launched a new course to help more people learn about the complex spirit.

The Focus on Flavour Education Pack has been created by The Scotch Malt Whisky Society (SMWS) in partnership with The Edinburgh Whisky Academy. The Society has been on a mission to explore flavour since it formed in 1983, and specialises in unique single malt, single cask whiskies that are not available anywhere else. Each bottling they create is different, and once it’s gone, it’s gone forever.

The Edinburgh Whisky Academy is the only centre for Scotch whisky and gin education approved by the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA).

The course is suitable for both curious beginners and seasoned whisky enthusiasts and aims to elevate your whisky knowledge. Students will gain a deep understanding of all aspects of the whisky creation process, and how each part of that process can contribute towards the flavours of different whiskies.

Paired with a curated tasting pack, the course delves into how the whisky-making process – from malting and mashing to distillation and maturation – shapes the unique flavours in each Society whisky.

The course is delivered through a series of five videos supported by online information, specially developed articles and helpful images. Students then take an online test and receive a certificate when successful. It takes around an hour to complete, and it is possible to revisit the material as often as desired.

The tasting pack contains four 50ml bottles labelled Cask A, Cask B, Cask C and Cask D. The labels do not provide the name, flavour profile, or distillery code. This allows participants to really focus on the flavour as they learn how different flavour profiles are developed.

Anne Phillips, Marketing Director at The Scotch Malt Whisky Society, said: “At the SMWS we believe whisky is for everyone, and developed this course to share our expertise gleaned over 40 years of whisky creation with anyone who wishes to find out more about this incredible and diverse spirit.”

Students will learn about the art of making casks and how different species of oak used for the barrels impact the flavour profile of the whisky inside, the difference between charring and toasting a barrel, and how the shape of the still can influence the flavour development of the spirit.

The course also outlines the Society’s unique approach to whisky, explaining how each bottle sold undergoes a rigorous testing process by a secret tasting panel comprised of impartial whisky experts. SMWS bottles do not include distillery information, instead focusing on flavour descriptions, and each whisky is assigned to one of 12 flavour profiles as a guide to the character of the whisky in the bottle. The Focus on Flavour education pack costs £65 for members and £75 for non-members and is available to purchase here.