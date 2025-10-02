SMWS mit acht neuen Geschmacksprofilen in der Signature Range + alle deutschen Tasting-Termine im Oktober

Die Scotch Malt Whisky Society ist der weltweit größte Club für Whiskyliebhaber und für seine vielfältigen Abfüllungen bekannt. Aber auch die Tastings der SMWS, die rund um den Globus stattfinden, ziehen immer wieder viele Genießer an, so auch in Deutschland.

Mit dem neuen Kapitel ihrer „Flavour First“-Philosophie reduziert die Society die Zahl der Profile nun von zwölf auf acht. Damit verabschiedet man sich von früheren, altersorientierten Kategorien wie „Old & Dignified“ und „Young & Spritely“ zugunsten einer noch stärker geschmackszentrierten Orientierung, die Whisky-Fans einen intuitiveren Zugang zur Vielfalt ermöglicht

Die acht farbcodierten Kategorien, die das gesamte Geschmacksspektrum von „Fragrant & Floral“ bis „Bold & Peaty“ abbilden, sind zudem enger an das Flavour Wheel des Scotch Whisky Research Institute angelehnt.

In den Oktober-Tastings der SMWS in Deutschland stehen die neuen Flavour Profiles im Mittelpunkt. Die Teilnehmer erfahren alles über die insgesamt acht Profile und die zugrundeliegende Systematik. Wie immer werden sechs Whiskys verkostet, darunter auch ein intensiv-rauchiger Dram aus der beliebten Destillerie Nummer 29.

Hier zunächst die englischsprachige Pressemitteilung, die wir zu den neuen Profiles erhalten haben – und danach ein Überblick über die Termine der SMWS in Deutschland im Oktober. Über die Links können Sie sich zu den Terminen anmelden – natürlich auch als Nichtmitglied. Die Termine finden Sie wie immer auch in unserem Eventkalender.

PIONEERING WHISKY CLUB REVEALS REFINED NEW FLAVOUR PROFILES

The Scotch Malt Whisky Society (SMWS) has launched eight new flavour profiles for its Signature range as it continues its longstanding flavour-first philosophy.

The international whisky club has pioneered the idea of encouraging whisky fans to explore whisky through flavour from its beginnings in 1983 – an approach that has become common across the whisky sector. In 2012, the Society introduced 12 flavour profiles to categorise its own releases, and to further focus on flavour.

The new chapter in the Society’s flavour first philosophy, sees refinement from 12 to eight flavour profiles. This reflects a shift away from previous age-led categories like ‘Old & Dignified’ and ‘Young & Spritely’ towards an even more flavour-first focus, allowing for a more intuitive way for whisky fans to explore the range.

The eight colour-coded categories, which represent the full spectrum of flavours from ‘Fragrant & Floral’ to ‘Bold & Peaty’, are also more closely aligned with the Scotch Whisky Research Institute Flavour Wheel.

Each bottle in the Signature range will feature a new colour-coded flavour profile stripe featuring the profile name, details of both the initial and final cask types and non-chill filtered and cask strength statements on the back label.

The new flavour profiles are based on years of feedback, tasting data and notes from the SMWS’s expert Tasting Panel, and designed to reflect the variety and character of the SMWS’s single cask, cask strength releases.

Euan Campbell, Head of Whisky Creation at The Scotch Malt Whisky Society, said: “With our history of focusing on flavour, this is an evolution, not revolution. It’s about making

people’s flavour journey more accessible and rewarding – whether they’re just getting started or a long-time Society explorer.

“The new profiles simply make it easier and more intuitive to find the kinds of flavours people love. Every bottle continues to showcase our dedication to exceptional, flavour-rich cask strength whisky. From three to thirty-year-olds, it’s the whisky inside – not the age or region – that matters most.”

The new flavour profiles in the Signature range, are:

Fragrant & Floral – Fragrant & Floral is a fresh and breezy affair, where delicate aromas and vibrant flavours come to life. This is an elegant profile with a playful streak — light on its feet, yet full of surprises.

– Fragrant & Floral is a fresh and breezy affair, where delicate aromas and vibrant flavours come to life. This is an elegant profile with a playful streak — light on its feet, yet full of surprises. Sweet & Zesty – From sherbet fizz to candied citrus, this profile packs a punch. Sweet & Zesty balances playful sweetness with tart citrus tang, making for an irresistibly refreshing dram that never takes itself too seriously.

– From sherbet fizz to candied citrus, this profile packs a punch. Sweet & Zesty balances playful sweetness with tart citrus tang, making for an irresistibly refreshing dram that never takes itself too seriously. Ripe Fruits & Honey – Ripe Fruits & Honey is a vibrant celebration of nature’s sweetness — think sun-ripened mango, sticky plum tarts and a swirl of apple strudel straight from the oven. This is a profile that’s indulgent yet fresh – like a fruit-laden breakfast in bed.

– Ripe Fruits & Honey is a vibrant celebration of nature’s sweetness — think sun-ripened mango, sticky plum tarts and a swirl of apple strudel straight from the oven. This is a profile that’s indulgent yet fresh – like a fruit-laden breakfast in bed. Dried Fruit & Spices – Dried Fruits & Spices is a profile steeped in richness – think spiced fruit cake, treacle toffee and rum truffles, dusted with clove and nutmeg. Bold, comforting, and wonderfully complex.

– Dried Fruits & Spices is a profile steeped in richness – think spiced fruit cake, treacle toffee and rum truffles, dusted with clove and nutmeg. Bold, comforting, and wonderfully complex. Toasted Oak & Vanilla – Toasted Oak & Vanilla is a warm, inviting profile that evokes the comforting aromas of a well-worn workshop and a sun-kissed bakery. A smooth, balanced dram that’s rich, toasty, and just a little bit indulgent.

– Toasted Oak & Vanilla is a warm, inviting profile that evokes the comforting aromas of a well-worn workshop and a sun-kissed bakery. A smooth, balanced dram that’s rich, toasty, and just a little bit indulgent. Coastal & Maritime – embark on a windswept journey with Coastal & Maritime, a flavour profile that embodies the very essence of the sea. Briny with a hint of sweetness and full-on maritime charm.

– embark on a windswept journey with Coastal & Maritime, a flavour profile that embodies the very essence of the sea. Briny with a hint of sweetness and full-on maritime charm. Smoky & Fruity – Smoky & Fruity brings together the raw intensity of wood ash and burnt twigs with the surprising sweetness of Parma violets and the salty rush of sea breeze. It’s smoky, complex, and unexpectedly fruity – a harmonious blend of savoury and sweet that invites exploration.

– Smoky & Fruity brings together the raw intensity of wood ash and burnt twigs with the surprising sweetness of Parma violets and the salty rush of sea breeze. It’s smoky, complex, and unexpectedly fruity – a harmonious blend of savoury and sweet that invites exploration. Bold & Peaty – Bold & Peaty is a profile that commands attention. Smoked mackerel, farmyard aromas, and the clean, earthy notes of coal sacks and fireman’s gloves deepen the experience, making this a smoky, full-bodied dram that’s as complex as it is lively.

Members can taste the new flavour profiles at venues across the UK in Edinburgh, Glasgow and London, while non-members can sample whiskies in each of the new flavour profiles at Kaleidoscope Bar at Queens Street in Edinburgh, which is open to the public year-round.

Since it was established by Pip Hills and friends, The Scotch Malt Whisky Society has always gone against the grain, opting not to reveal distillery names on its bottles and instead giving bottlings unique names and Tasting Notes with a focus on flavour over region. This flavour first approach continues to this day with recent releases such as Cask No. 4.395: Red wine and brine in the old coal mine and Cask no. 4.353: Lavender Honey and Chimney Lobsters.

Die SMWS-Tastings in Deutschland im Oktober – Die neuen Flavour Profiles

Viele SMWS-Mitglieder schätzen den Fokus auf Aromen, den die Society bei der Auswahl und Präsentation ihrer Whiskys legt. Geschmack zuerst! Ist es nicht genau das, worum es beim Whisky-Genuss geht?

In diesen Tastings nehmen wir euch mit auf eine Entdeckungsreise in die Welt der Society-Aromen. Welche Geschmacksprofile haben wir, und wie kategorisieren wir unsere Whiskys? Wie entstehen all diese unterschiedlichen Aromen im Whisky? Und warum stellen wir den Geschmack an die erste Stelle?

Sechs Whiskys stehen an diesem Abend auf dem Programm, darunter ein absolutes Highlight für alle Peat-Fans: Ein herrlich intensiver Dram aus unserer Destillerie Nummer 29. Auch als Nichtmitglied sind sie dabei willkommen!

18. Oktober 2025 – Flavour Adventure – Limburg

19. Oktober 2025 – Flavour Adventure – Köln

23. Oktober 2025 – Flavour Adventure – Düsseldorf

25. Oktober 2025 – Flavour Adventure – Nürnberg

26. Oktober 2025 – Flavour Adventure – Stuttgart

28. Oktober 2025 – Flavour Adventure – Frankfurt

29. Oktober 2025 – Flavour Adventure – Berlin

Termin in München TBA