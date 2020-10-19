PR: Royal Lochnagar veröffentlicht Royal Lochnagar 17yo 175th Anniversary – eine limitierte Edition zum 175. Geburtstag

Eine neue Sonderabfüllung der Destillerie Royal Lochnagar in den schottischen Highlands wurde heute vom Besitzer der Brennerei, Diageo, angekündigt. Der zum 175. Geburtstag der Destillerie abgefüllte Whisky ist 17 Jahre alt, wurde mit 56,3% vol. in einer Auflage von 3000 Flaschen abgefüllt und ist im Fachhandel und in der Destillerie zum Preis von £250 erhältlich (ob er auch in Deutschland in den Fachhandel kommt, können wir momentan noch nicht sagen.

ROYAL LOCHNAGAR LAUNCHES LIMITED-EDITION BOTTLING IN CELEBRATION OF ITS 175TH ANNIVERSARY

Royal Lochnagar distillery unveils Royal Lochnagar 175th Anniversary – a limited-edition 17 Year Old Single Malt Scotch whisky, available to purchase at selected specialist retailers and at the distillery. Matured in refill and Pedro Ximinez and Oloroso seasoned casks, this unique bottling will retail at an RRSP £250 per 70cl, bottled at 56.3% with just 3000 bottles available.

Sean Phillips, the Distillery Manager at Royal Lochnagar, commented:

“We are pleased to celebrate our 175th Anniversary with a rare limited-edition bottling. Selected by our expert team, this rare release portrays true Royal Lochnagar character and celebrates its history as a tiny jewel among Scotland’s traditional 19th century distilleries. A special and exclusive treat for the whisky connoisseur”.

Royal Lochnagar 175th Anniversary expression opens with fruity notes of mango and melon, alongside hints of wood, bracken and brambles, obtained through a mixture of short and long fermentation. On the palate, there is an immediate smooth sweetness combined with juicy acidity. Chocolate and light coffee characters emerge after a few moments, giving a long, dry and elegant finishing with a touch of sandalwood. Complex, rounded, elegant and wholly satisfying, this is a worthy dram to celebrate the distillery’s anniversary.

Located one mile from the Royal Family’s Balmoral Castle, at the end of the Cairngorm mountains, the Highland distillery was founded in 1845. Originally called New Lochnagar, the distillery was re-named after Queen Victoria and Prince Albert took the first ever distillery tour in 1848 and issued a Royal Warrant, allowing the use of Royal in its name. The distillery’s Royal connections have continued to this day, most recently when HRH Prince Charles donated a cask first presented to him by Royal Lochnagar in 1988 to be bottled and sold in aid of The Prince’s Foundation in 2018.

