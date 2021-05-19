PR: Heaven’s Door Whiskey und Redbreast Irish Whiskey bringen gemeinsam The Master Blenders‘ Edition

Zunächst nur für die USA gedacht, aber ab September in kleinen Stückzahlen auch in UK und Irland zu finden (und damit für heimische Interessenten eher erreichbar): Bob Dylan’s Heaven’s Door Whiskey und Redbreast Irish Whiskey arbeiteten für eine neue Abfüllung zusammen, den Heaven’s Door The Master Blenders‘ Edition, ein 10 Jahre alter Bourbon, der in Redbreast-Fässern gefinisht wurde. Der Whiskey, der in San Francisco bereits mit Doppelgold ausgezeichnet wurde, ist um 99,99 Dollar in den USA zu haben – der Preis für UK und Irland wird sich wohl in ähnlichen Regionen bewegen.

Hier die Presseaussendung dazu:

Heaven’s Door Whiskey™ and Redbreast Irish Whiskey® Announce First Ever Collaboration: The Master Blenders‘ Edition

A Tribute to American and Irish Artistry

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Heaven’s Door Whiskey™, Bob Dylan’s evolving collection of American whiskeys, and Redbreast Irish Whiskey®, the world renowned Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey, proudly announce the release of a limited-edition 10-Year Aged Bourbon finished in Redbreast casks. This first ever collaboration for both brands was created in tandem by Master Blenders, Ryan Perry of Heaven’s Door and Billy Leighton of Redbreast Irish Whiskey, and has been aptly named, „The Master Blenders‘ Edition.“ Marrying the best of American and Irish whiskey, The Master Blenders‘ Edition has already been awarded a Double Gold medal in a blind tasting in the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

A collaboration more than two years in the making, Perry and Leighton worked together on a multitude of blends and barrel finishes to arrive at their final whiskey profile. As a lover of Irish Whiskey and of Redbreast in particular, Heaven’s Door Founder, Bob Dylan, worked closely with the Master Blenders and sampled over a dozen blends before settling on the final selection.

„Mr. Dylan is a perfectionist and knows his whiskey,“ said Billy Leighton. „His engagement and enthusiasm for this collaboration made this project even more special.“

The Master Blenders‘ Edition features Heaven’s Door 10-year aged Straight Bourbon finished in Redbreast’s signature Single Pot Still Casks for 15 months, extracting flavor from single pot Irish whiskey and formerly Spanish sherry. The end result is a taste profile unlike any American whiskey and delivers prominent notes of nuts, spice and leather, as well as the influence of sherry, citrus, dark fruit, and a subtle sweetness of Yellow Man from the Redbreast casks.

„We’re honored to have had the opportunity to work with Billy and the rest of the Redbreast team to bring The Master Blenders‘ Edition to life,“ said Ryan Perry. „Heaven’s Door was founded around the spirit of collaboration, and this was a dream partnership for our brand. I can honestly say that the final flavor profile blew us away.“

„The Master Blenders‘ Edition allows both the American and Irish Whiskey distilling traditions to shine through,“ said Billy Leighton, Redbreast Irish Whiskey’s Master Blender. „We think fans of Redbreast, Heaven’s Door, and whiskey enthusiasts everywhere will be delighted with what they taste with this product.“

The Master Blenders‘ Edition is offered in Heaven’s Door’s signature bottle, featuring a new gate design created by Bob Dylan in his Black Buffalo Ironworks studio, as well as Redbreast’s iconic Robin. Available in very limited quantities on ReserveBar.com and at select retailers, The Master Blenders‘ Edition is being released in the U.S. just in time for Father’s Day. It will also be available in limited quantities in September in the UK and Ireland. With a suggested retail price (SRP) of $99.99 for a 750ml bottle and a single limited bottling, once this release is gone, it is gone for good.

The Master Blenders‘ Edition is best enjoyed neat or on the rocks or with a splash of water and features the following characteristics:

Age: 10 Years

Proof: 100

ABV: 50%

Nose: Full and complex body with notes of red apples, figs and dates

Palate: Marzipan and walnut with buttery ground nut sweetness, raisin, and nougat

Finish: Delicate with a touch of honey and coconut and subtle sweetness from Irish honeycomb

The Heaven’s Door portfolio of whiskeys includes Straight Bourbon Whiskey (92 proof, $49.99 SRP), Double Barrel Whiskey (100 proof, $49.99 SRP), and Straight Rye Whiskey finished in cigar barrels from Vosges, France (92 proof, $79.99 SRP), as well as various limited time offerings, including the annual Bootleg Series of rare whiskeys. First introduced in 2018 to wide acclaim, Heaven’s Door is an ever-evolving line of handcrafted whiskeys which are the perfect melding of art and craft, as each bottle features Dylan’s unique ironwork sculptures.

Heaven’s Door’s portfolio of whiskeys is available nationwide and online via Reservebar.com/collections/heavens-door, and globally in Canada, Germany and the U.K.. For more information about the brand visit www.heavensdoor.com or engage with the brand on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.

The Redbreast portfolio of Single Pot Still Irish whiskeys includes Redbreast 12 Year Old, the definitive Redbreast expression matured in a combination of ex-bourbon and ex-sherry casks ($70), also available in Cask Strength ($90), Redbreast 15 Year Old ($120), Redbreast 21 Year Old ($230), Redbreast 27 Year Old which includes whiskey matured in ruby port casks ($500) and Redbreast Lustau Edition born from a unique collaboration between the Bodegas Lustau and Midleton Distillery ($85).