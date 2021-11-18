Donnerstag, 18. November 2021, 15:49:59
PR: Lagavulin kündigt den limitierten Lagavulin Jazz Festival 2021 an

Der 13-jährige Single Malt ist die erste Lagavulin-Veröffentlichung, die in Ex-Mezcal-Fässern gelagert wurde

Auch in diesem Jahr veröffentlicht die Islay-Brennerei Lagavulin anlässlich des Islay Jazz Festivals eine besondere und limitierte Abfüllung. Lagavulin Jazz Festival 2021 ist ein 13-jähriger Single Malt, der in ehemaligen Mezcal-Fässern reifen durfte und wurde in Fassstärke mit 54,8% Vol. abgefüllt. Die Abfüllung ist ab heute in der Destillerie auf Islay erhältlich. Wer nicht vor Ort ist, kann sich auf malts.com anmelden und wird dann benachrichtigt, wenn die Vorbestellung möglich ist. Insgesamt sind 3.000 Flaschen verfügbar, der Preis beträgt £160 – dies entspricht in etwa 190 €. Weitere Infos finden Sie in der englischsprachigen Presseaussendung:

LAGAVULIN™ unveils annual Limited-Edition Jazz Bottling

Lagavulin announces the launch of a limited-edition 13 Year Old cask strength single malt Scotch whisky to celebrate the annual Islay Jazz Festival, exclusively available to purchase at the Islay distillery from 18th November and available to pre-order on malts.com. Customers can sign up to malts.com emails to get notified when pre-order goes live.

Lagavulin Jazz 2021 is the first ever Lagavulin release finished in ex-Mezcal casks. On the nose unusual smoky-meaty aromas lead familiar Lagavulin linseed oil and fragrant smoke. At cask strength, the texture is smooth and rich, the taste sweet-savoury then warming, as waves of smoke sweep over the palate carrying hints of spicy wood and smoke- dried Jalapeno pepper. New-found heat lingers with the smoke in a long finish. It can be savoured at natural strength or with a drop of water.

Pierrick Guillaume, Distillery Manager at Lagavulin, says:

‘The Lagavulin Jazz Festival bottling has been much adored since its launch in 2011 and the annual release of the exclusive bottling for the festival has become a key moment in the whisky calendar. This year’s 13 year old bottle is a fantastic Lagavulin expression, selected to make every whisky aficionado experience the unexpected from Lagavulin. The first Lagavulin to be finished in Mezcal casks with a distinctive and unusual flavour profile is sure to intrigue and excite Lagavulin fans and beyond.’

Lagavulin Jazz 2021 will retail at £160 per 70cl, bottled at 54.8% ABV with just 3000 bottles available.

