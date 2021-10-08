PR: Neu – Smokehead Twisted Stout

Smokehead Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky hat eine neue Abfüllung angekündigt: Smokehead Twisted Stout. Der rauchige Islay Single Malt mit einem Stout Cask Finish, wird exklusiv über die eigene Webseite angeboten – ein Trend, der sich in letzter Zeit immer mehr verstärkt, und der in diesem Fall für europäische Whiskyfreunde durch den Brexit und die damit verbundenen Zollformalitäten eher eine Hürde als für den Anbieter ein Vorteil ist.

Hier die Presseinfo zu der Abfüllung, samt Tasting Notes:

SMOKEHEAD TWISTS TRADITION WITH NEW LIMITED-EDITION STOUT CASK EXPRESSION

STILL PACKS A PEATY PUNCH: SMOKEHEAD UNLEASHES BOLD & UNEXPECTED FLAVOUR COMBINATION WITH RELEASE OF TWISTED STOUT

Smokehead Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky, one of the fastest growing single malts in the UK and globally, is once again twisting tradition with their latest release, Twisted Stout. The brand-new limited-edition expression has been part finished in stout casks, priced at RRP £49.99 and with an ABV of 43%, it is only available to purchase exclusively from www.smokehead.com

Still packing that unmistakably Smokehead peaty punch, Twisted Stout brings a smoother, sweeter, and silkier experience with this delicious and different whisky.

Intertwined with the intense smack-in-the-tastebuds smoke you’d expect from Smokehead, the creamy, malty stout flavour adds unfamiliar notes of rich chocolate and treacle toffee, vanilla ice cream, roasted nuts, and toasted biscuits.

Wrapped up in a striking new pack design, the ever-courageous brand’s new and innovative release is available to buy now only from www.smokehead.com

Commenting on the launch Iain Weir, Smokehead Brand Director said “Our unique and disruptive Smokehead thinking has led to some convention challenging, trail blazing, rule breaking whiskies over the years that don’t follow the usual traditions and rituals.

“We’ve clearly struck a chord with those who do things their way, live life on their own bold terms, and pick a whisky that’s as disinterested in the status quo as they are. Twisted Stout is as far away from a standard single malt as the combination of tastes, aromas and flavours inside the bottle. “So, while all our releases come with an original twist, our latest might just be our most twisted yet. Which is just how we like things.”

SMOKEHEAD TWISTED STOUT TASTING NOTES:

THE FIRST IMPRESSION

The usual island intensity of Smokehead comes cloaked in sweet aromas of chocolate and treacle toffee. Maritime air meets a decent pint on the shore. Unexpected. Unusual. And unsettling for the senses.

THE FULL-ON FLAVOUR

You’re past the point of no return now. Hot and soothing at the same time. Salty smoke weaves its way around dry roasted nuts, toasted marshmallow, vanilla ice-cream and… is that someone putting a pot of fresh coffee on?

THE FINALE

New flavours unlocked. Old favourites reunited, wood smoke and spices. Malty, toasted biscuits. Zingy citrus. Dark and delicious. A fitting sign-off from the twisted lovechild of whisky and beer.

Smokehead also grabbed the headlines recently with the launch of the first-ever pre-mixed single malt in a ready to drink can serve. Kick-starting the brand-new ready to drink range with two eye-popping serves: ‘Smokehead mixed with Cola’ and ‘Smokehead mixed with Ginger and Lime’, both available to buy online via Amazon, Smokehead.com and other UK selected retailers.

The Smokehead core range (see below) is also available globally via online and instore.