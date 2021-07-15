PR: Neu – Teeling 32-Year-Old Irish Single Malt in der Vintage Reserve Collection

Aus der Teeling Distillery in Dublin kommt die Info, das man aus den alten Familienbeständen eine weitere, alte Abfüllung eines irischen Single Malts auf den Markt bringt: Der Teeling 32-Year-Old Irish Single Malt ist ab sofort zum Preis von 2000 Euro in der Destillerie und bei einigen ausgesuchten irischen Händlern zu finden, wird aber danach auch auf internationalen Märkten erhältlich sein.

Hier alle Infos dazu in der englischsprachigen Aussendung:

Teeling Whiskey Release Rare 32-Year-Old Single Malt

The Latest Limited Release in the Award Winning Vintage Reserve Collection

We have released the latest in our award-winning limited edition Vintage Reserve Collection – the Teeling 32-Year-Old Irish Single Malt. Limited to just 750 bottles, this whiskey is amongst the oldest bottlings of Irish Single Malt recently released, making it one of the world’s most exclusive Irish whiskeys.

The Teeling Vintage Reserve Collection consists of very limited releases of rare and old Irish Single Malt whiskeys. Containing some of the oldest Single Malt Irish whiskey ever bottled, the Vintage Reserve Collection allows you to savour and appreciate vintage Irish whiskey at its finest.

Jack Teeling, founder of the Teeling Whiskey Company, commented,

“We are extremely proud to be able to release some of the oldest ever bottlings of Irish Single Malt with our Vintage Reserve Collection. These offerings are central to our goal to help drive diversity in Irish whiskey by introducing interesting and unique small batch bottlings. There is nothing else like these Irish Single Malts on the market and they represent a rare piece of Irish whiskey history in each bottle.”

The Teeling 32-Year-Old Single Malt will be available initially in the Teeling Whiskey Distillery, Celtic Whiskey Shop and very select Irish retailers at a RRP of €2,000 per 70cl before being rolled out to a range of International markets across Asia and Europe in due course.



To find out more information on Teeling Whiskey and the Teeling Whiskey Distillery visit www.teelingwhiskey.com or visit Teeling Whiskey on Facebook or Instagram.