PR: Neu – The Balvenie The Tale of The Dog erweitert die Balvenie Stories Range

Nicht nur der neue The Balvenie Tun 1509 Batch #8 wurde heute neu vorgestellt (siehe unseren Bericht hier) – die Speyside Destillerie veröffentlicht soeben auch die neueste Abfüllung der Balvenie Stories Serie, den Balvenie The Tale of The Dog. Ein erstes Mal haben wir darüber ja schon im November berichtet – nun ist aber auch die offizielle Presseaussendung bei uns frisch eingetroffen.

Der 42 Jahre alte Whisky erzählt die Geschichte von Kupferschmied Dennis McBain, der sich an eine Episode erinnert, die er vor 50 Jahren in der Brennerei erlebt hat und die den Ausdruck „taking a dog for a walk“ erklärt. Für die, die es nicht wissen: Der Copper Dog ist eine Kupferröhre mit verschlossenem Boden, an der oben eine Kette angebracht ist und die sich Destilleriearbeiter früher unter der Hose ans Bein banden, um damit aus Fässern Whisky für den Eigengebrauch zu stehlen.

Der neue Balvenie The Tale of The Dog ist im britischen Handel für 9000 Pfund, also umgerechnet 10.500 Euro zu haben, und was es zu ihm zu sagen gibt, lesen Sie untenstehend:

THE BALVENIE UNVEILS LATEST EXPRESSION TO JOIN THE CELEBRATED STORIES COLLECTION

December 2021: The Balvenie announces the release of The Tale of the Dog, the latest addition to the coveted Balvenie Stories range — a collection of single malt whiskies representing tales of character, endeavour, and generational knowledge gathered at The Balvenie Distillery in Dufftown, Scotland by its craftsmen.

Inspired by one of The Balvenie’s longest-serving characters, The Tale of the Dog tells the story of one of Coppersmith, Dennis McBain’s clearest memories working at the distillery over 50 years ago. As a young apprentice, McBain was exposed to a new world of distillery life when a brewer asked for a copper dog – a little copper tube once used for siphoning off whisky straight from the cask – to be flattened and put back for its owner to find. The humbling tale taught McBain what a dog was in the whisky world, why the expression ‘taking a dog for a walk’ was used at the distillery, and that whoever it belonged to had been sent a message, but ultimately given a second chance. McBain’s memory then inspired his suggestion of using dogs instead of unwieldy valinches for distillery tour tastings. And so, every dog used in Warehouse 24 tours is there because of Dennis McBain and his early days at The Balvenie.

Aged for 42 years, The Tale of the Dog is a smooth and honeyed expression of The Balvenie, perfectly balanced with mouth-watering toffee flavours enveloping a nutty honey spice and a lingering oak finish. The casks chosen come from a time before the industry stopped the practice of ‘dramming’, where workers received drams while at work. When the ‘dramming’ stopped, the industry also tightened its other regulations, and it became impossible to ‘walk the dog’ from that point on. A fitting tribute to Dennis and The Tale of the Dog, these casks are among the few that might have been visited by a dog back then.

Gemma Paterson, Global Ambassador, says,

„This story captivates people across the world whenever our Ambassadors share it with them. It’s so exciting to be able to share it in the form ofa whisky now to celebrate such a heart-warming story and one of our distilleries best loved characters.“

David C. Stewart M.B.E. says

“The Tale of the Dog is one of the stories people most love hearing about The Balvenie – from a time when you did used to wonder sometimes if the dogs were taking their share, as well as the angels! These two casks, from 1978 and 1974, are wonderful liquids chosen to represent the story.”

Storytelling is carried through every aspect of The Tale of the Dog, with its anecdote depicted on the whisky’s packaging. Presented with a replica flattened copper dog, the bottle is encased in a wooden tube wrapped in leather, printed with a bespoke illustration, specific to the liquid, from British artist and printmaker Andy Lovell. Having drawn inspiration direct from the distillery, Andy’s uses bold, hand-made gestural marks to build up images that capture the evocative light and atmosphere of the distillery’s landscape. The texture and tactility of Andy’s work emphasises the importance ofhuman creativity in the production of The Balvenie whiskies and the exceptional products that can be made when Makers pour their heart into what they do.

Joining four other liquids in the Stories range, each liquid in the range brings to life a distinct narrative of the human touch, skill, and emotion behind every liquid produced by The Balvenie.

Drinkers can hear the story of The Tale of the Dog via a specially recorded podcast series, featuring the craftspeople behind the expression, as well as The Balvenie Global Ambassador Gemma Paterson. This podcast will be available through Spotify and iTunes and via a QR code tag inside the pack, that drinkers can scan using their smartphones.

With a limited release of just ten distinctly unique bottles, The Tale of the Dog will be available through a ballot system from select retailers including Clink*, Master of Malt and The Whisky Shop for RRP £9,000 (70cl).

About The Tale of the Dog:

The Tale of the Dog – aged 42 Years – 47% ABV.

Tasting Notes include:

Nose: A beautiful classic. The soft sweet fragrance from ripe dates and toffee reveal geranium oil and a subtle mint musk

Taste: Mouth coating toffee and dates envelop a light nutty honey spice and toasted oak to give the perfect balance of flavours

Finish: Oaky and lasting

About Andy Lovell:

British print artist Andy Lovell crafted a series of illustrations that visually represent the unique real-life stories behind each expression. The pieces have been used across the bottle label and tube for each whisky, as well as in promotional materials and point of sale when the collection first launched globally in May 2019.

About The Balvenie Stories collection:

First launched in May 2019, The Balvenie Stories collection celebrates human stories of endeavour and unexpected twists, as told by its craftsmen at the distillery in Dufftown, Scotland. Consisting ofa range of five single malt Scotch whiskies, each has been released highlight and bring to life the many unique and varied stories that emanate from The Balvenie distillery. While always looking forward, The Balvenie remains true to the techniques used for generations at the distillery – where craftspeople pass down knowledge and skill from person to person.

In addition to The Tale of the Dog 42 Year Old, The Balvenie Stories also features The Week of Peat 14 Year Old, The Sweet Toast of American Oak 12 Year Old, A Day of Dark Barley 26 Year Old, The Edge of Burnhead Wood 19 Year Old, and the brand new The Second Red Rose 21 Year Old (also released this month).

About The Balvenie:

Nestled in the picturesque surroundings of Dufftown, Speyside, The Balvenie distillery has been handcrafting whisky for more than 125 years, notably the most handcrafted of single malts. Nowhere else can you find a distillery that grows its own barley, malts in its own traditional floor maltings and still employs a team of coopers to tend to the casks alongside a coppersmith to maintain the stills.

With a team committed to ultimate craftsmanship, their dedicated characters pour their soul and obsession into every single bottle. This demonstrates that, whilst it takes skill to make something great, it takes true heart to make it extraordinary. And of course, Malt Master David C. Stewart MBE presides over the all-important maturation process.

Founded in 1892 by William Grant, The Balvenie Single Malt Scotch Whisky is produced by William Grant & Sons Ltd, an award-winning independent family-owned distiller and today run by his direct descendants. Each expression has a very individual taste; rich, luxuriously smooth and underpinned by the distinctively honeyed character of The Balvenie.