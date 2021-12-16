PR: Neu – Balvenie Tun 1509 Batch #8

Eine neue Ausgabe des Balvenie Tun 1509 ist gestern am Abend von der Speyside-Brennerei der Öffentlichkeit vorgestellt worden. Der Balvenie Tun 1509 Batch #8 folgt natürlich den Rezepten und der Tradition der früheren Ausgaben und verbindet ausgesuchte amerikanische Oak Barrels mit Refill Sherry Butts, Sherry Butts und Puncheons aus amerikanischer Weißeiche (quercus alba).

Der Balvenie Tun 1509 Batch #8 ist mit 52,8% vol. abgefüllt und kostet in UK 330 Pfund. Über ein Erscheinen der Abfüllung in Deutschland werden wir natürlich dann gesondert berichten.

THE BALVENIE REVEALS BATCH 8 OF THE ACCLAIMED TUN 1509 SERIES

The Balvenie Tun 1509 Batch 8 typifies Malt Master David C. Stewart MBE’s unparalleled experience in marrying rare and precious casks from The Balvenie’s aged whisky stocks

December 2021: The Balvenie Single Malt Scotch Whisky has today announced the release of the eighth and final bottling in the distinguished and much-revered Tun 1509 series: The Balvenie Tun 1509 Batch 8.

Continuing the legacy of the highly collectable Tun ranges – Tun 1401 and Tun 1509 Batches 1-7 – the exclusive expression further exemplifies the unrivalled expertise of Malt Master David C. Stewart MBE in marrying rare precious aged stocks, acquired throughout his lifetime of the craft.

Expertly hand-selected by Stewart, each drop of Tun 1509 Batch 8 encapsulates 18 of the finest and most rare casks from the distillery stocks, married together in the Tun – a large oak marrying vessel that sits proudly in Warehouse 24. A careful and complex process of art, the rare technique of marrying the liquids provides the optimum environment for Tun 1509’s composite qualities to mix. An expression of exemplary quality and unique character, the final liquid is a non-chill filtered whisky, which has been left to marry for three months, producing a remarkably rich expression, that is intense in flavour thanks to long maturation in ex bourbon barrels, second fill sherry butts, refill puncheons and new sherry butts.

Presenting sweet flavours of baked citrus tarts entwined with aromas of orange marmalade and maple syrup on the nose. This subtle zing is perfectly wrapped in sweet nuttiness and overflowing spices. To taste, an unmistakable texture flows over the palate, rich toffee sweetness, buttery vanilla and a swirl of house honey forms the perfect sip. The initial sweetness from perfectly toasted oak, dispels to reveal layers of candied ginger, a hint of cardamom and ground aromatic spices to create a remarkable drinking experience.

Commenting on the release of Tun 1509 Batch 8, David C. Stewart MBE says:

“The Tun 1509 series draws to its completion with Batch 8. This Batch is a remarkable marriage of casks which result in a deep and rich Balvenie. To taste we have a rich toffee sweetness, buttery vanilla and a swirl of the house honey style – layering to candied ginger and aromatic spices”

The Balvenie Tun 1509 Batch 8 will be available for purchase in the UK for RRP £330 (52.2% ABV) from Clink*, Master of Malt and Selfridges.

The Balvenie Tun 1509 Batch 8 Tasting Notes

Nose: Sweet flavours from baked citrus tarts entwine with aromas of orange marmalade and maple syrup. This subtle zing is perfectly wrapped in a sweet nuttiness and overflowing spices

Taste: An unmistakable texture flows over the palate, rich toffee sweetness, buttery vanilla and a swirl of house honey form the perfect sip. The initial sweetness from perfectly toasted oak, dispels to reveals layers of candied ginger, a hint of cardamom & ground aromatic spices

Finish: Oaky and ever lasting

ABV: 52.2%

The Balvenie Tun 1509 Batch 8 cask numbers: