PR: Smokehead – „Dreaming of a Wild (ish) Christmas“

Smokehead Islay Single Malt Whisky träumt von einem wilden Weihnachtsfest! Da dies sicherlich nicht der Wunsch aller ist, stellt Smokehead-Markenbotschafter Mikey Sim genauer vor, was darunter zu verstehen ist. In der heutigen Smokehead-Presseaussendung, die wir anschließend mit Ihnen teilen, stellt er uns spezielle Cocktails inklusive Videos dazu vor, und bringt noch Geschenken und Hacks mit:

BOLD-AS-EVER SMOKEHEAD LAUNCHES CHRISTMAS CAMPAIGN

Smokehead are Dreaming of a Wild(ish) Christmas this year with special cocktails, gifts and hacks.

Smokehead Islay Single Malt Whisky is disrupting Christmas by launching their ‘Dreaming of a Wild(ish) Christmas’ campaign.

Just like Smokehead, getting into a season described as ‘jolly’ definitely isn’t for everyone, but expect smoky festivities in their boldest form as Smokehead brand ambassador Mikey Sim hits the Facebook and Instagram screens with some wild Christmas cocktails you can try at home.

Mikey will be mixing things up using our new Smokehead Skull Gift Tin, which includes the Smokehead core range in miniature bottles, packed with mighty flavour.

The 5cl bottles of Smokehead original, High Voltage and the brand-new expression Rum Rebel, are the ideal measure to sample and enjoy Smokehead neat or mix it up in a daring Christmas cocktail, such as:

Smokehead Snow Ball

Ingredients

25ml Smokehead

50ml Advocaat

12.5ml Gingerbread syrup

Lemonade

Method

Add Smokehead, Advocaat and gingerbread syrup to an ice-filled glass. Stir and top up with lemonade.

Smokehead Grinch

Ingredients

25ml Smokehead

50ml melon liqueur

25ml lemon juice

12.5ml sugar syrup

Method

Shake ingredients over ice and strain into a coup glass.

Smokehead Hot Buttered Rum Rebel

Ingredients

25ml Smokehead Rum Rebel

3 dashes of mixed spice

1 tbsp unsalted butter

Hot cider

Method

Add butter mix to the glass, pour over Smokehead and the hot cider. Stir until the butter melts.

Commenting on the Smokehead Christmas campaign launch, Iain Weir, Smokehead Brand Director, said:

“There’s no better time of the year than Christmas to enjoy an unapologetically bold smoky whisky. Many other aspects of the festive period will be different this year, but that definitely doesn’t change!

“We know our loyal Smokeheads will be looking forward to some seasonal drams, so we’re excited to be able to offer our range of Smokehead whiskies to enjoy our variety of bold and smoky expressions.

“Whether buying for a personal gift, or eyeing-up that faultless present for a peat-loving pal, we’re encouraging everyone to take the leap this Christmas to see if you are in fact a Smokehead. Our whiskies are not for everyone but could well be for you!”

To enjoy Smokehead this Christmas purchase from: www.smokehead.com , specialist retailers and major multiples.

SMOKEHEAD EXPRESSIONS:

RUM REBEL

The rich, smoky, salty Islay whisky rebel is finished in spicy, sweet Caribbean rum casks creating culture colliding carnage and a melding of mouth-watering tastes.

SMOKEHEAD

Smokehead Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky is the original expression, an intensely rich yet subtly sweet dram. With immense smoke and notes of sea salt and spice, this is a vigorous whisky that stands out from the crowd.

HIGH VOLTAGE

If Smokehead is an assault on your senses, then High Voltage is an all-out attack. The breath-taking intensity of the peat and smoke is a red light for the faint of heart.