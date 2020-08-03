PR: Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey als „Irish Whiskey of the Year“ ausgezeichnet

Teeling Whiskey aus Dublin freut sich über drei Auszeichnungen, die die Abfüllungen des Unternehmens bei den jährlichen Irish Whiskey Masters am 1. August gewonnen haben. Insgesamt gab es 9 Medaillen, sieben davon in Gold.

Mehr in der nachfolgenden englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung:

Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey is Crowned Cream of the Crop

Teeling Whiskey is delighted to announce it has collected the award for Best Premium Irish Whiskey of the Year at the 2020 annual, Irish Whiskey Masters, held in London with the results announced on August 1st. Teeling Whiskey scooped the top honours, receiving 9 medals in total, including 7 Gold across their core range of Irish Whiskeys as well as the overall Masters Title for the Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey.

This latest batch of honours builds on the international reputation Teeling Whiskey has earned since its formation in 2012 and brings the total to over 275 International Awards for their Irish Whiskeys. These accolades include the prestige honour of the “World’s Best Single Malt” which they received at the World Whiskies Awards in 2019.

eeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey was entered into the largest and probably most competitive category – Premium Blended Irish Whiskey retailing for between £31 – £45 per bottle. This category is open to all the Premium extensions of the major brands of Irish whiskey as well as many of the newer entrants, so for the Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey to emerge as the top choice within this category is a huge vote of confidence in the quality of this whiskey.

Jack Teeling, Founder and Managing Director of Teeling Whiskey commented,

“We are extremely proud to have won over 275 International Awards for our whiskeys. To be recognised by the most knowledgeable whiskey connoisseurs in the world as a producer of the world’s best Irish whiskeys justifies all the time and effort we continually put in to crafting every bottle of Teeling Whiskey.”

Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey is the distillery’s flagship bottling and was their first release back in February 2013. Consisting of hand-selected casks of ex-bourbon, cask matured Grain and Malt whiskey that have been selected for their quality; this whiskey is then blended and further matured in ex-Rum barrels for on average 12 months to impart an extra layer of character. This whiskey is bottled in Small Batches at 46% with no chill filtration completing its award winning flavour. Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey is distributed throughout the world and is now available in over 70 countries internationally.