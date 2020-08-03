Montag, 03. August 2020, 19:01:44
Suche auf Seite
HintergrundRegionenIrlandPR

PR: Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey als „Irish Whiskey of the Year“ ausgezeichnet

Insgesamt gibt es neun Medaillien für andere Teeling Whiskeys bei den Irish Whiskey Masters von The Spirit Business

Teeling Whiskey aus Dublin freut sich über drei Auszeichnungen, die die Abfüllungen des Unternehmens bei den jährlichen Irish Whiskey Masters am 1. August gewonnen haben. Insgesamt gab es 9 Medaillen, sieben davon in Gold.

Mehr in der nachfolgenden englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung:

Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey is Crowned Cream of the Crop

Teeling Whiskey is delighted to announce it has collected the award for Best Premium Irish Whiskey of the Year at the 2020 annual, Irish Whiskey Masters, held in London with the results announced on August 1st.  Teeling Whiskey scooped the top honours, receiving 9 medals in total, including 7 Gold across their core range of Irish Whiskeys as well as the overall Masters Title for the Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey.

This latest batch of honours builds on the international reputation Teeling Whiskey has earned since its formation in 2012 and brings the total to over 275 International Awards for their Irish Whiskeys. These accolades include the prestige honour of the “World’s Best Single Malt” which they received at the World Whiskies Awards in 2019.

eeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey was entered into the largest and probably most competitive category – Premium Blended Irish Whiskey retailing for between £31 – £45 per bottle.  This category is open to all the Premium extensions of the major brands of Irish whiskey as well as many of the newer entrants, so for the Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey to emerge as the top choice within this category is a huge vote of confidence in the quality of this whiskey.

Jack Teeling, Founder and Managing Director of Teeling Whiskey commented,

“We are extremely proud to have won over 275 International Awards for our whiskeys. To be recognised by the most knowledgeable whiskey connoisseurs in the world as a producer of the world’s best Irish whiskeys justifies all the time and effort we continually put in to crafting every bottle of Teeling Whiskey.”

Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey is the distillery’s flagship bottling and was their first release back in February 2013. Consisting of hand-selected casks of ex-bourbon, cask matured Grain and Malt whiskey that have been selected for their quality; this whiskey is then blended and further matured in ex-Rum barrels for on average 12 months to impart an extra layer of character. This whiskey is bottled in Small Batches at 46% with no chill filtration completing its award winning flavour. Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey is distributed throughout the world and is now available in over 70 countries internationally.

Vorheriger ArtikelTTB Neuheit: Tomintoul Cigar Malt
Nächster ArtikelPR: Black Bottle Blended Scotch launcht 10-jährigen

Weitere Empfehlungen der Redaktion rund um das Thema:

Irland

Serge verkostet: Einige Iren

Hohe Qualitäten beim heutigen Tasting
Weiterlesen
Blends

Neue Deutsche Whiskyvideos und Podcasts der Woche (177)

Whisky näher betrachtet - in Bild und Ton
Weiterlesen
Irland

Serge verkostet: Irland in flüssiger Form

Begleiten Sie Serge Valentin auf vier Drams nach Irland...
Weiterlesen
Irland

TTB-Neuheit: Teeling Blackpitts Peated Single Malt Irish Whiskey

Die Dubliner Destillerie hat wohl einen getorften Single Malt aus Bourbon- und Sauternesfässern in petto...
Weiterlesen
England

Serge verkostet: Whiskys aus aller Welt

Eine Weltreise in elf Drams - and the winner is...
Weiterlesen
Hintergrund

PR: Teeling bei den World Whiskies Awards 2020 mehrfach prämiert

Die Dubliner Brennerei wurde doppelt ausgezeichnet: Bester irischer Single Malt und Visitor Attraction Manager of the year
Weiterlesen

Unsere Partner

GaG Partnerbutton
JJCorryIW Button
Bruichladdich 125×125
Kaspar Button
Mackmyra Partnerbutton
St. Kilian Partnerbutton
Whiskyhaus Button
Whiskybotschaft Button
Partnerbutton Frank Bauer
Button Kirsch Whisky

Werbung

- Advertisement -
Irish Whiskeys Rect

Neueste Artikel

Zwei neue Wolfburn – exklusiv im Webshop der Destillerie

Highlands
Den Wolfburn 2020 Mey Games "Postponed" und den Wolfburn "From The Stills" Summer Edition 2020 gibt es auch im Doppelpack um 99 Pfund
Weiterlesen

Echlinville Distillery veröffentlicht zweiten Dunville’s Cask Strength PX Irish Whiskey

Irland
Mit Link zum Shop - aber ohne Garantie, dass der Ire dort noch zu finden ist. Batch #1 war in 75 Minuten ausverkauft
Weiterlesen

PR: Black Bottle Blended Scotch launcht 10-jährigen

Blends
Der traditionsreiche torfige Blend enthält Whiskys von Islay und der Isle of Mull und kommt nun auch mit Altersangabe nach Deutschland
Weiterlesen

PR: Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey als „Irish Whiskey of the Year“ ausgezeichnet

Hintergrund
Insgesamt gibt es neun Medaillien für andere Teeling Whiskeys bei den Irish Whiskey Masters von The Spirit Business
Weiterlesen

TTB Neuheit: Tomintoul Cigar Malt

Neue Whiskys
Ein leicht getorfter Speyside-Whisky, der in Oloroso-Fässern reifte - als idealer Begleiter für Zigarren angekündigt
Weiterlesen

Jetzt exklusiv gewinnen: Vier Sets der neuen und kommenden Single Malts der Waterford Distillery + Gläser mit Logo!

Exclusiv
Kirsch Import und Whiskyexperts verlosen die aktuellen und kommenden Abfüllungen aus der irischen Brennerei von Mark Reynier
Weiterlesen

Serge verkostet: Miltonduff

Speyside
Der Whisky ist ein Hauptbestandteil von Ballantine's - und auch als Single Malt gefällt er...
Weiterlesen

Hier sind die drei Gewinner der Laphroaig 10yo Cask Strength Edition 2020 von Beam Suntory Deutschland!

Exclusiv
Es ist entschieden - und wir haben drei Gewinner unter den zahlreichen Einsendungen ermittelt!
Weiterlesen

Werbung

- Advertisement -
Timorous Beastie Rectangle 2019

UNTERSTÜTZEN SIE JETZT IHRE LOKALEN HÄNDLER!

- unentgeltliche Werbung zum Support des Handels -
Whiskyexpert

Die Whiskys des Monats

Whisky des Monats August 2020: Dingle Single Malt 5th Small Batch Release

Exclusiv
Von der Küste im Süd-Westen Irlands kommt unsere Empfehlung für diesen Monat
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats Juli 2020: Kingsbarns ‚Dream to Dram‘

Exclusiv
In den Lowlands findet sich einen Traum, der wahr wurde
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats Juni 2020: anCnoc 12 year old

Exclusiv
Zum Beginn eines hoffentlich wunderbaren Sommers stellen wir Ihnen einen unterschätzten Speysider vor
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Postings

Jetzt exklusiv gewinnen: Vier Sets der neuen und kommenden Single Malts der Waterford Distillery + Gläser mit Logo!

Exclusiv
Kirsch Import und Whiskyexperts verlosen die aktuellen und kommenden Abfüllungen aus der irischen Brennerei von Mark Reynier
Weiterlesen

PR: Teeling Whiskey veröffentlicht äußerst seltenen 37 Year Old Single Malt

Irland
Die älteste limitierte Veröffentlichung in der preisgekrönten Vintage Reserve Collection bis heute
Weiterlesen

Nur bis Sonntag: Mit Beam Suntory Deutschland 3x den Laphroaig 10yo Cask Strength Edition 2020 gewinnen!

Exclusiv
Letzte Chance auf die limitierte Torfbombe aus der Islay-Brennerei - machen Sie jetzt mit!
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Kategorien

ÜBER UNS

Whiskyexperts ist die führende deutschsprachige Informationsquelle für Whisky und Whiskey.

Kontakt: press@whiskyexperts.net

Folgen Sie uns

© 2013-2020 Whiskyexperts

X