PR: The Last Drop Distillers veröffentlichen 50 Year Old Signature Blended Scotch Whisky

Nach einer langen Karriere als Master Blender bei Chivas Brothers, wechselte Colin Scott in dieser Position zu The Last Drop Distillers – und hat jetzt aus den Beständen des Unternehmens den “The Last Drop 50 Year Old Signature Blended Scotch Whisky” kreiert – in einer Auflage von 500 Flaschen.

Seitens The Last Drop Distillers sieht man die Veröffentlichung als den Auftakt zu einer Serie von neuen Abfüllungen, die der Expertise der „Assemby“, ein Panel von sechs Experten, die The Last Drop beratend zur Seite stehen. Die Mitglieder: Drew Mayville, Master Blender & Director of Quality, Sazerac Company, Richard Seale, Master Distiller & Blender, Foursquare Rum, Louise McGuane, Owner & Bonder, JJ Corry Irish Whiskey, Michael D’Souza, Master Distiller & Blender, Paul John Whisky and Denis Lahouratate, Cellar Master, Domaine de Sazerac, Cognac.

Über die Komposition des Whiskys, den Preis und die Tasting Notes informiert die nachfolgende englischsprachige Pressemitteilung:

The Last Drop Distillers release their First Signature Blend – A 50 Year Old Scotch Whisky created by Master Blender Colin Scott

London, May 2021 The Last Drop Distillers of London, curators of the world’s most remarkable spirits, are proud and delighted to introduce “The Last Drop 50 Year Old Signature Blended Scotch Whisky”, created by Master Blender Colin J.P. Scott. The release, just the 22nd in The Last Drop’s history, is their very first Signature Blend, marking their first foray into the creation, as well as curation, of remarkable spirits.

This unique and unrepeatable blend, limited to just 500 bottles worldwide, bears not just the physical signature but all the stylistic hallmarks of one of the great architects of the world of blended Scotch Whisky.

Colin Scott joined The Last Drop as their first Master Blender after a distinguished career at Chivas Brothers, where as Master Blender he created the iconic Chivas Regal 18 Year Old, alongside the original founders of The Last Drop.

From The Last Drop’s inventory of maturing malt and grain whiskies and aged blends, Colin Scott has used his knowledge and experience in blending to craft a whisky which speaks of the past yet also to the present.

Each of the 500 bottles evokes memories of this sumptuous whisky’s long journey to perfect maturity, presenting smooth, rich flavours from all corners of Scotland. The journey for this sumptuous whisky started as the new distillate of single malts and grains, filled into casks over fifty years ago. Over time, malt and grain whiskies have been selected and special blends created to be secured in oak cask for further maturation. Final selections were made from casks of malts, grains and aged blends and blended together resulting in a truly remarkable 50 year old Signature blend.

As expected for a whisky which has seen such a long and patient maturation in both sherry and bourbon cask, the resulting liquid is rich and luxurious, yet it retains a balance and freshness which belies its age, with dried fruits and scented floral notes enhanced with sweet spices and creamy toffee.

Colin Scott, Master Blender for The Last Drop says:

“In nearly half a century in the industry, this is only the second 50 year old Blend I have created, and I’m immensely proud both of the complexity of the whisky and of its significance: as The Last Drop’s first Signature Blend, and as my inaugural release with them. I sincerely hope everyone who tastes it will take as much pleasure in this whisky as I did in blending it.”

Rebecca Jago, Managing Director of The Last Drop, notes:

“This wonderful 50 year old Blend marks a significant moment for The Last Drop as our first foray into the creation, as well as curation, of remarkable spirits. We hope this will be the first of many exciting new creations from the team, particularly as we see the contributions of the members of The Assembly taking shape. We are thrilled with Colin’s personal blend and cannot wait to share it with our friends and customers around the

world.”

MORE ABOUT COLIN JP SCOTT’S 50 YEAR OLD SIGNATURE BLEND

Release No 22: Colin JP Scott’s 50 Year Old Signature Blend. 500 bottles worldwide.

By delving into The Last Drop’s ageing inventory, to assess the treasures lying within the casks and using his vast experience, Colin has created a unique blend of malt and grain Scotch whiskies, aged for at least 50 years. The limited-edition liquid, is rich in colour, aroma and taste. This is a majestic blend created by one of the great architects of the world of blended Scotch Whisky. A unique and unrepeatable blend, limited to just 500 bottles, each bearing the signature of the creator, Colin Scott.

TASTING NOTES

A warm golden amber colour reflecting long maturation in both sherry and bourbon casks for over 50 years. On nose, rich peppery spices entice and tempt further exploration. A rich fruitiness of red apples and dried apricots are enhanced by scented floral notes and balanced with sweet spices, almonds and a hint of oak. Full, sweet fruitiness of apples, warm spices and dried fruits. Then a softness of spring flowers and the nuttiness of almonds with notes of liquorice and creamy toffee. The finish is warm and lingering with hints of liquorice, spring flowers and oak. The taste remains long after the last sip.

As with all The Last Drop releases, each bottle comes packaged with a signature 50ml miniature for private enjoyment and pocket-sized tasting book with additional pages for personal tasting notes.

Release no 22: Colin JP Scott’s 50 Year Old Signature Blend. RRP: £3,250 (inc VAT)

Available from 17 May via lastdropdistillers.com and fine spirits retailers.

MORE ABOUT “THE ASSEMBLY”

Colin Scott is one of the six founding members of The Assembly, formed by The Last Drop in 2020. The Assembly is a carefully selected panel of experts drawn from across the spirits industry, each a renowned world-leader in their own category. The inspiration for ‘The Assembly’ arose from The Last Drop’s passion for sharing: not just the delights of exceptional spirits, but also the knowledge, ideas, expertise and creativity which sit at the heart of the industry.

This cross-category forum, unique in the world of spirits, will promote encourage the exchange of knowledge and experience from different industry fields, bringing fresh ideas and new thinking, in order to help inspire and drive The Last Drop’s pursuit of the extraordinary.

The Assembly members also include: Drew Mayville, Master Blender & Director of Quality, Sazerac Company, Richard Seale, Master Distiller & Blender, Foursquare Rum, Louise McGuane, Owner & Bonder, JJ Corry Irish Whiskey, Michael D’Souza, Master Distiller & Blender, Paul John Whisky and Denis Lahouratate, Cellar Master, Domaine de Sazerac, Cognac.