Mittwoch, 16. September 2020, 09:31:39
Suche auf Seite
MarktPRRegionenSchottland

The Last Drop Distillers verpflichten Colin Scott (ex-Chivas) als Master Blender

Mit diesem Schritt will der unabhängige Abfüller in den Bereich der exklusiven Blends vordringen - erste Veröffentlichungen 2021

Wee Beastie AUT

The Last Drop Distillers sind bekannt als unabhängige Abfüller hochwertiger und seltener Whiskys (und befinden sich seit 2016 im Besitz von Sazerac – siehe unseren Bericht hier). Nun wollen sie neben ihrer Tätigkeit als Abfüller seltener Fässer auch als Blender auftreten. Man hat sich deswegen nach einem außergewöhnlichen Master Blender umgesehen, und ist mit Colin Scott, dem ehemaligen Master Blender von Chivas, fündig geworden.

Hier die offizielle Pressemitteilung dazu:

THE LAST DROP DISTILLERS WELCOMES COLIN SCOTT AS MASTER BLENDER

The Last Drop, curators of the rarest, most remarkable and delicious spirits from around the world, welcomes world-renowned Scotch whisky industry legend Colin Scott to the team as the company’s Master Blender.

Colin Scott

This remarkable partnership marks the first stage of The Last Drop’s journey to becoming not only curators but also creators. Selecting from their extensive library of maturing Scotch Whisky casks, Colin will work with the team to create unique blends, using his 50 years of experience in the industry. The Last Drop’s inaugural Signature blend will be created by Colin Scott for release in 2021.

Rebecca Jago, Managing Director of The Last Drop Distillers notes: 

“We are absolutely delighted that Colin Scott will be joining The Last Drop as Master Blender. One of the many attractions for both Colin and The Last Drop is that he will have the widest palette to paint from. We very much look forward to welcoming him to The Last Drop team.’’ 

This is not the first time that Colin Scott and the families who founded The Last Drop have worked together.  This longstanding friendship and rapport began in the 1990s when The Last Drop founders – James Espey and Tom Jago – worked with Colin at Chivas Brothers, particularly on the creation of Chivas 18-year-old: one of the proudest creations of all three men. 

Colin was particularly drawn to the pioneering spirit of the company founded on a passion for exploration and discovery of exceptional, and often forgotten aged spirits.  After an illustrious career spent creating whiskies for the mainstream, this presented an unmissable opportunity to explore the hidden corners of the industry, and the gems that lie there.

Colin Scott says: 

‘’The Last Drop is a family business, founded by two men I have the pleasure of knowing as friends and colleagues for many years. I have spent the majority of my career working and learning from family-owned brands and long may that continue. The Last Drop is very much a luxury brand in a very niche market. They have global reach, but have maintained their integrity and vision since they began, which is hugely important to me. This is a new chapter that I am very much looking forward to:  carrying on the story that began with Tom and James some decades ago. As my much-missed friend Tom Jago said,

“If you can’t have fun in the drinks industry, and in what you create, you can’t have fun anywhere!” Rebecca and the team do just that.’’

Since founding the company in 2008, The Last Drop Distillers has released only 18 limited editions across Scotch whisky, Cognac and Bourbon, comprising fewer than 9,000 bottles to date. Striving for nothing less than remarkable in the spirits they curate across different categories, the company’s unwavering commitment to the quality of the liquid bottled is at the heart of The Last Drop. The sheer pleasure of sharing these discoveries and experiences with those who are genuinely seeking the extraordinary is at the heart of The Last Drop’s philosophy. 

With Colin Scott on board, this spirit of exploration promises more remarkable spirits to delight and surprise.

Bruichladdich Gewinn
Vorheriger ArtikelPR: Sliabh Liag Distillers feiern den Spatenstich für ihre neue Ardara Distillery in Donegal

Unsere Partner

Mackmyra Partnerbutton
Button Kirsch Whisky
JJCorryIW Button
Kaspar Button
Whiskybotschaft Button
Bruichladdich 125×125
GaG Partnerbutton
Whiskyhaus Button
St. Kilian Partnerbutton
Partnerbutton Frank Bauer

Werbung

- Advertisement -
Irish Whiskeys Rect

Neueste Artikel

The Last Drop Distillers verpflichten Colin Scott (ex-Chivas) als Master Blender

Markt
Mit diesem Schritt will der unabhängige Abfüller in den Bereich der exklusiven Blends vordringen - erste Veröffentlichungen 2021
Weiterlesen

PR: Sliabh Liag Distillers feiern den Spatenstich für ihre neue Ardara Distillery in Donegal

Hintergrund
In Irland wird ab sofort an der nächsten Brennerei gebaut - der ersten legalen seit fast 200 Jahren in der Region Donegal
Weiterlesen

PR: Simple Sample veröffentlicht neue Kreation – The South Coast (mit Video)

Blended Malt
Simple Sample präsentiert den Nachfolger von „The Summer 2020“
Weiterlesen

Templeton bringt in Rumfässern nachgereiften Rye Whiskey

Neue Whiskys
Der Whisky wird im Laufe dieses Monats in den USA erhältlich sein - und danach "in ausgesuchten europäischen Märkten"
Weiterlesen

PR: Die Speyside-Destillerie Benromach präsentiert ein neues Mitglied in der Familie – Benromach 21 Years Old

Neue Whiskys
Die traditionsreiche Speyside-Destillerie bringt einen neuen Whisky heraus, der Ende Oktober auch nach Deutschland kommen wird
Weiterlesen

PR: Kilchoman 100% Islay 10th Edition erscheint schon bald

Islay
Die Destillerie kündigt die neueste Ausgabe des mit 100% Zutaten von Islay hergestellten Whisky an
Weiterlesen

Neues von Kirsch Import – Signatory Small Batch Edition #8, North British Single Grain 28yo aus dem Refill Sherry Butt

Highlands
Zwei exklusiv in Deutschland erhältliche Abfüllungen erreichen in den nächsten Tagen den Handel
Weiterlesen

PR: Nc’nean Whisky jetzt auch in Deutschland

Highlands
Kirsch Import bringt den Bio-Single-Malt der von Annabel Thomas geführten Destillerie in heimische Regale
Weiterlesen

Werbung

- Advertisement -
WA-September 2019

UNTERSTÜTZEN SIE JETZT IHRE LOKALEN HÄNDLER!

- unentgeltliche Werbung zum Support des Handels -
FrankBauer

Die Whiskys des Monats

Whisky des Monats September 2020: Caol Ila 12yo

Exclusiv
Unsere Empfehlung für diesen Monat finden wir diesmal auf der Hebriden-Insel Islay
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats August 2020: Dingle Single Malt 5th Small Batch Release

Exclusiv
Von der Küste im Süd-Westen Irlands kommt unsere Empfehlung für diesen Monat
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats Juli 2020: Kingsbarns ‚Dream to Dram‘

Exclusiv
In den Lowlands findet sich einen Traum, der wahr wurde
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Postings

PR: Neue Edition – Bruichladdich Black Art 8.1

Islay
"Jahrzehnte vergingen, seit dieses ungetorfte, magische Elixier aus den viktorianischen Stills floss...." - mit Tasting Notes
Weiterlesen

Ab 1. Oktober: Vier neue Octomore im Handel

Islay
Die neuen Abfüllungen sind für den 1. Oktober angekündigt, einer davon wird nur online bei Bruichladdich erhältlich sein
Weiterlesen

Gewinnen Sie jetzt das definitive Herbst-Grillset von Bruichladdich: 2x The Laddie Classic, Hoodie plus Grilltonne!

Exclusiv
#nohiddenmeasures - Bruichladdich hat nichts zu verbergen, aber was zum Grillen, und das können Sie jetzt gewinnen!
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Kategorien

ÜBER UNS

Whiskyexperts ist die führende deutschsprachige Informationsquelle für Whisky und Whiskey.

Kontakt: press@whiskyexperts.net

Folgen Sie uns

© 2013-2020 Whiskyexperts

X