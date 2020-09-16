The Last Drop Distillers verpflichten Colin Scott (ex-Chivas) als Master Blender

The Last Drop Distillers sind bekannt als unabhängige Abfüller hochwertiger und seltener Whiskys (und befinden sich seit 2016 im Besitz von Sazerac – siehe unseren Bericht hier). Nun wollen sie neben ihrer Tätigkeit als Abfüller seltener Fässer auch als Blender auftreten. Man hat sich deswegen nach einem außergewöhnlichen Master Blender umgesehen, und ist mit Colin Scott, dem ehemaligen Master Blender von Chivas, fündig geworden.

Hier die offizielle Pressemitteilung dazu:

THE LAST DROP DISTILLERS WELCOMES COLIN SCOTT AS MASTER BLENDER

The Last Drop, curators of the rarest, most remarkable and delicious spirits from around the world, welcomes world-renowned Scotch whisky industry legend Colin Scott to the team as the company’s Master Blender.

Colin Scott

This remarkable partnership marks the first stage of The Last Drop’s journey to becoming not only curators but also creators. Selecting from their extensive library of maturing Scotch Whisky casks, Colin will work with the team to create unique blends, using his 50 years of experience in the industry. The Last Drop’s inaugural Signature blend will be created by Colin Scott for release in 2021.

Rebecca Jago, Managing Director of The Last Drop Distillers notes:

“We are absolutely delighted that Colin Scott will be joining The Last Drop as Master Blender. One of the many attractions for both Colin and The Last Drop is that he will have the widest palette to paint from. We very much look forward to welcoming him to The Last Drop team.’’

This is not the first time that Colin Scott and the families who founded The Last Drop have worked together. This longstanding friendship and rapport began in the 1990s when The Last Drop founders – James Espey and Tom Jago – worked with Colin at Chivas Brothers, particularly on the creation of Chivas 18-year-old: one of the proudest creations of all three men.

Colin was particularly drawn to the pioneering spirit of the company founded on a passion for exploration and discovery of exceptional, and often forgotten aged spirits. After an illustrious career spent creating whiskies for the mainstream, this presented an unmissable opportunity to explore the hidden corners of the industry, and the gems that lie there.

Colin Scott says:

‘’The Last Drop is a family business, founded by two men I have the pleasure of knowing as friends and colleagues for many years. I have spent the majority of my career working and learning from family-owned brands and long may that continue. The Last Drop is very much a luxury brand in a very niche market. They have global reach, but have maintained their integrity and vision since they began, which is hugely important to me. This is a new chapter that I am very much looking forward to: carrying on the story that began with Tom and James some decades ago. As my much-missed friend Tom Jago said,

“If you can’t have fun in the drinks industry, and in what you create, you can’t have fun anywhere!” Rebecca and the team do just that.’’

Since founding the company in 2008, The Last Drop Distillers has released only 18 limited editions across Scotch whisky, Cognac and Bourbon, comprising fewer than 9,000 bottles to date. Striving for nothing less than remarkable in the spirits they curate across different categories, the company’s unwavering commitment to the quality of the liquid bottled is at the heart of The Last Drop. The sheer pleasure of sharing these discoveries and experiences with those who are genuinely seeking the extraordinary is at the heart of The Last Drop’s philosophy.

With Colin Scott on board, this spirit of exploration promises more remarkable spirits to delight and surprise.